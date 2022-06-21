ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Slight drop in COVID-19 rates; 24 counties remain at worst level

By Dara Bitler
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — After months of rising COVID-19 rates in Colorado, numbers showed a slight dip on Monday morning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 24 counties into the high level for community transmission :

  1. Adams County
  2. Alamosa County
  3. Arapahoe County
  4. Bent County
  5. Boulder County
  6. Broomfield County
  7. Chaffee County
  8. Conejos County
  9. Crowley County
  10. Denver County
  11. Douglas County
  12. Jackson County
  13. Jefferson County
  14. La Plata County
  15. Lake County
  16. Larimer County
  17. Mesa County
  18. Mineral County
  19. Otero County
  20. Pitkin County
  21. Rio Blanco County
  22. Rio Grande County
  23. San Juan County
  24. Sedgwick County
The CDC said communities with a high level of COVID-19 transmission should do the following:

As of Monday, the state’s seven-day positivity rate was 11.20%, which is up from 12.65% one week ago. Positivity rate measures the amount of COVID positive tests to the total amount of tests taken.

Overall, 25 counties saw an increase in COVID-19 positivity, 32 counties saw a decrease, one county stayed the same, and six counties administered fewer than 10 tests.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment , incidence rates are down slightly over the last week.

CDPHE, 6/20/22

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days :

  • Adams: 14.4% (down)
  • Alamosa: 15.4% (up)
  • Arapahoe: 11.7% (down)
  • Archuleta: 15.9% (up)
  • Baca: 0.0% (down)
  • Bent: 1.6% (down)
  • Boulder: 12.1% (down)
  • Broomfield: 11.4% (down)
  • Chaffee: 10.7% (down)
  • Cheyenne: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Clear Creek: 21.2% (up)
  • Conejos: 13.6% (up)
  • Costilla: 21.7% (up)
  • Crowley: 2.1% (down)
  • Custer: 23.1% (up)
  • Delta: 2.9% (down)
  • Denver: 11.3% (down)
  • Dolores: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Douglas: 12% (down)
  • Eagle: 16.5% (up)
  • El Paso: 13.7% (up)
  • Elbert: 12% (up)
  • Fremont: 6% (same)
  • Garfield: 8.8% (down)
  • Gilpin: 17.9% (down)
  • Grand: 13.6% (up)
  • Gunnison: 8.7% (up)
  • Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Huerfano: 7.8% (up)
  • Jackson: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Jefferson: 11.7% (down)
  • Kiowa: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Kit Carson: 3.8% (down)
  • La Plata: 13% (down)
  • Lake: 16.7% (down)
  • Larimer: 12.7% (down)
  • Las Animas: 6% (up)
  • Lincoln: 1.4% (down)
  • Logan: 2.5% (up)
  • Mesa: 5.3% (down)
  • Mineral: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Moffat: 9.9% (down)
  • Montezuma: 9.8% (up)
  • Montrose: 4.5% (down)
  • Morgan: 4.3% (up)
  • Otero: 3.6% (down)
  • Ouray: 18.4% (down)
  • Park: 27.7% (up)
  • Phillips: 2.9% (down)
  • Pitkin: 19% (up)
  • Prowers: 4.1% (down)
  • Pueblo: 7.5% (down)
  • Rio Blanco: 5.6% (down)
  • Rio Grande: 5.3% (up)
  • Routt: 12.5% (down)
  • Saguache: 39.3% (up)
  • San Juan: 55% (down)
  • San Miguel: 19.4% (down)
  • Sedgwick: 17.4% (down)
  • Summit: 21.5% (up)
  • Teller: 20% (up)
  • Washington: 9.4% (up)
  • Weld: 15.2% (up)
  • Yuma: 8.6% (up)

What is the positivity percent?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health , the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

  • What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?
  • Are we doing enough testing for the amount of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

