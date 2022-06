While Illinois has several Congressional races that have drawn attention, one challenger’s push to unseat Rep. Danny Davis is gaining traction on the national level. Kina Collins, an activist born in Austin who has gained a local following because of her work in combating gun violence, is turning heads in her race to potentially unseat Davis thanks to her messaging and prodigious fundraising, as she’s raked in more campaign cash than he has in recent months.

