FOUND: Nathan Alyea, 16

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
 2 days ago
UPDATE (9:31 AM): The Bakersfield Police Department says Nathan Alyea has been found.

The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding a missing 16-year-old boy, Nathan Alyea, who is considered at-risk due to a mental disability.

Alyea was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, near Pacheco Road and Monitor Street.

He is described as a White 16-year-old boy, 6-foot-1-inches tall, about 150 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, and has a coin-sized birthmark on his left jaw line.

He was last seen wearing grey gym shorts, no shirt, and no shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Alyea’s whereabouts should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

KERO 23 ABC News

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

