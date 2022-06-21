41-year-old Ashton McKiearnan dead after a crash in Clovis; 35-year-old Narayana Zerr arrested (Clovis, CA)

Two members of the Sonoma County chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club have been convicted of murder. Santa Rosa residents Jonathan Nelson and Russell Taylor Ott were convicted Wednesday, following a nine-week trial. A member of the Fresno County Hells Angels was also found guilty. They killed a fellow Hells Angels member in the summer of 2014. Prosecutors say the three men believed the victim was causing problems for the Sonoma County chapter and arranged to have him killed. The man was shot in the head in Fresno.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO