41-year-old Ashton McKiearnan dead after a crash in Clovis; 35-year-old Narayana Zerr arrested (Clovis, CA)
Nationwide Report
Authorities identified 41-year-old Ashton McKiearnan as the man who lost his life following a DUI crash that also injured his wife and two children on Sunday in Clovis. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place on Ashlan Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue in the Tarpey Village area at approximately 7 pm. [...]
