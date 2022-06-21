ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I was terrified to leave my son with a babysitter for first time – then I checked my cameras & was proved right

By Lydia Hawken
 2 days ago

AS we're sure all mums will agree, leaving your little one with a babysitter for the first time is always a gut-wrenching experience - but hey, it has to happen sometime. Right?

Before heading out for a date night with her husband earlier this month, first-time mum Danielle Mitchell was feeling pretty anxious about being separated from her 10-month-old son.

Danielle's dilemma sparked fierce debate in the comments

In a viral TikTok video that's racked up over 154,000 "likes", Danielle explained how her baby was being pretty fussy about going to sleep that night.

The mum explained: "I tried to put him down, my husband tried to put him down but he just really wanted to be held.

"So [our babysitter] just rocked him for 15 minutes and we went ahead and left.

"She told me he was really easy [...] and then he was asleep for the rest of the night."

While they were out at dinner, Danielle thought she'd have a quick look at her home cameras to see how her son was doing.

But instead, the mum spotted that the babysitter had fallen asleep on the sofa.

At first, she tried not to panic and thought maybe the babysitter was just listening to the audiobook she'd told them about.

To test if she was awake or not, Danielle texted the babysitter to ask her to let their dog inside - but she still didn't stir.

The mun continued: "Internally, I'm starting to freak out because she's supposed to be watching our son and she's asleep.

"He's also asleep but he's only 10 months and I don't know if she would hear him if he woke up and started crying."

Sick with worry, the mum rushed home at 9:30pm - just three hours after they'd left.

Initially, Danielle wanted to give the babysitter the benefit of the doubt and hoped she would have moved the baby monitor to the living room in case their son stirred.

She continued: "Now, I don’t know what to think. Is it normal for your babysitter to fall asleep when they’re watching your kids?

"It wasn’t like we were back at 2am."

Unsurprisingly, the dilemma sparked fierce debate in the comments.

One replied: "Definitely a first time parent overreaction and that’s okay. He was asleep and safe."

Another added: "I mean, are you awake 24/7 when you watch your kid?!"

A third wrote: "Used to babysit a lot as a teenager. I would NEVER sleep at someone’s house while on the job.

"And that’s even when the kids are older."

Poking fun at the mum, a fourth said: "Tell me this is your first baby without telling me this is your first baby."

"I think it’s ok for her to sleep if baby is asleep," a fifth wrote. "But 100% have a monitor on."

Laurie Harshaw
2d ago

When I was 16 I Babysat six month old twins I did not fall asleep because when one woke up and the other one was asleep the one that woke up was crying woke the other one up. It’s your job as a sitter to take care of helpless infants. These people count on you, do your job.

6
Scheherazade
2d ago

This is a paying job! Who gets paid o sleep on the job. Yes, this time the baby was fine, but you should not rely on that to occur again.. yes, a mother sleeps while her baby sleeps. This is not the mother, this is a paid, hired caretaker, earn your money, do your job. Babies rely on us they are helpless. Why couldn’t this babysitter stay awake until 9:30 pm. Is she using drugs???

3
Poonjobi
2d ago

I wouldn't fall asleep watching a baby, especially not a first time mom's baby. I'd make sure I had the monitor just in case. But honestly she did over react a bit. The baby is asleep and safe. a phone call would have been better, not rushing home to try and catch her asleep. Then she could just tell her she'd prefer she not nap. It's not that big of deal.

2
