ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Hiker Falls Down Embankment Near Railroad Tracks In Montgomery County (VIDEO)

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRvpT_0gHF7BTk00
A hiker had to be rescued after falling approximately 100 feet in Germantown. Video Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO

A hiker had to be rescued in Maryland after falling down a slippery slope and injuring himself near a remote Maryland railroad bridge.

First responders in Montgomery County were dispatched at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 to the CSX Railroad tracks between Waring Station and Great Seneca Street, where there was a report of a hiker who had fallen near Railroad Bridge in Germantown.

The hiker fell down a loose gravel embankment and fell approximately 100 feet, leaving him with serious injuries, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Pringer.

Train traffic was stopped in both directions between Gaithersburg and Germantown for approximately two hours while first responders made a technical rescue using ropes and rigging to hoist the hiker back to safety.

It is unclear what injuries the hiker suffered in the fall.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Lanes back open on I-495 Outer Loop after tractor trailer loses load of aluminum rods

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Two lanes are closed on Interstate 495 Outer Loop because of a jackknifed tractor trailer early Thursday morning. Maryland State Police troopers responded to the Beltway Outer Loop at Seminary Road in Montgomery County around 2:10 a.m. Once on scene, troopers found a flat bed tractor trailer that had lost its load of aluminum rods. The spilled load and dirt from the collision spread across two lanes of the Outer Loop. As a result those lanes are closed. Two other lanes remain open Thursday morning, Maryland State Police said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Truck Crash Injures Driver, Snarls Traffic on I-95S Near Howard Co. Rest Area

A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 near Laurel, Maryland, Wednesday morning injured a driver and blocked several lanes, officials said. Three lanes were blocked on I-95 southbound near Exit 35 and Gorman Road, officials said. Only the left lane was getting by the crash just south of the Maryland Welcome Center rest stop in Howard County, near the Prince George's County line. Delays stretched to Maryland Route 175.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
Germantown, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Accidents
Germantown, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Germantown, MD
City
Gaithersburg, MD
Daily Voice

Vending Machine Fire Causes Thousands In Damage To Hagerstown Home

A malfunctioning vending machine sparked a large garage fire in Maryland that caused thousands in damage to a Washington County home. Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, first responders were dispatched to North Colonial Drive in Hagerstown, where there was a report of a fire that broke out inside a single-story residence.
wfmd.com

Traffic Woes Continue On I-270 Due To Sinkhole

Officials say bad weather could extend the timetable. Gaithersburg, Md. (NS) – Traffic backups on I-270 South after Route 124 will continue for several more weeks as repair work is underway. SHA spokesman Charlie Gischlar said the hole was caused by a failed drainage pipe and shut down two...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Railroad Tracks#Csx Railroad#Waring Station
mocoshow.com

Bomb Squad On Scene Investigating Claim of Explosive at Wheaton High-Rise

The incident at 11215 Georgia Ave in Wheaton “is over and occupants are re-occupying their apartments. Fire/Rescue units are picking up and going in service. Roads in the area are being re-opened”, according to Battalion Chief Jason Blake of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). At approximately...
WHEATON, MD
mocoshow.com

Power Outages in the Area of Falls Road Golf Course in Potomac

There currently a power outage in the area of the Falls Road Golf Course (10800 Falls Rd) on Falls Road in Potomac. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, several transformers blew and the power is currently out in area. There is no fire evident. Currently there is a severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montgomery County until 9pm.
POTOMAC, MD
WTOP

I-270 sinkhole repair could stretch to July 4 weekend

The sinkhole on southbound Interstate 270 in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is going to take a lot longer to fix than first expected. The Maryland State Highway Administration’s Charlie Gischlar said it could take two weeks to get all lanes reopened, after replacing a damaged drainage pipe that caused the 20-by-30 foot sinkhole to open up June 15 in the far-right lane, north of the I-270 interchange.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Fireworks shows canceled, rescheduled due to worker shortages

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A shortage of qualified pyrotechnic workers has resulted in the rescheduling or cancellation of Independence Day fireworks displays in some of the region's communities, according to local officials. Fireworks displays have been rescheduled in Vienna, Virginia, and the City of Fairfax from July 4th to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Voice

Young Woman Killed In Baltimore Crash: Police

A young woman died after crashing into a tree in Baltimore, authorities say. The single-vehicle collision that took the 22-year-old victim's life occurred around 12:45 p.m. on the 6100 block of Hillen Road, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity was not...
WTOP

Man shot dead in Rockville motel

A man is dead following a shooting inside a Red Roof Inn in Rockville, Maryland. Officers were called for a report of a shooting at the Red Roof Inn, located at 16001 Shady Grove Road, at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Montgomery County police. That’s where they said a man...
ROCKVILLE, MD
ffxnow.com

Frying Pan townhouse fire sparked by malfunctioning battery pack

A malfunctioning battery pack has been ruled as the cause of a townhouse fire in the Frying Pan area of Fairfax County. Fire officials say that the fire, which happened on Saturday (June 18) around 9:30 a.m., started in the third-floor bedroom of the townhouse on the 13000 block of Rose Petal Circle. A charging lithium-ion battery pack was to blame.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Virginia Man Dies In Gaithersburg Crash

A Virginia man has been identified as the victim in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Maryland over the weekend, authorities say. Rene Rivas Quinteros, 45, from Winchester, Virginia was killed when the vehicle he was in struck a tree on the 28540 block of Ridge Road around 8:15 a.m., Saturday, June 18, according to Montgomery County Police.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Pair Asleep At 7-Eleven Gas Pump In Calvert County Busted With Crack, Pills

Two suspects caught nodding off behind the wheel at a Maryland gas station are facing charges after being busted with crack pipes, paraphernalia, and other drugs, authorities announced. Baltimore resident Kaitlyn Marie Chenault, 24, and Halethorpe resident David Dale Adams, Jr., 31, were arrested by members of the Calvert County...
theriver953.com

Update on the accident that closed Rt. 340 for 7 hours

An email from Virginia State Police (VSP) confirms the death of two people in the accident that closed Route 340. The accident closed Route 340 between Double Toll Gate and Waterloo for almost 7 hours Mon. June 20. VSP confirms that Shea E. Hawkins of Winchester and Lewis E. Thompson...
WINCHESTER, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
298K+
Followers
45K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy