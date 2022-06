DRY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, one lane will be open for westbound traffic on Interstate 16 at mile marker 17, the site of a semi-truck accident. Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum said the Wednesday night wreck happened when one semi-truck had a tire blow out, causing it to swerve into the lane of another semi-truck. The driver of the second truck lost control and went between two bridges, landing on its top in a creek underneath the structures, he said.

