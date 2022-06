SMITH COUNTY — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting at a home near Lindale. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says it involved a pre-dawn Tuesday break-in, with the burglar reportedly assaulting his girlfriend and trying to take her phone away. Three small children were on the scene during the incident. Smith says officers responded and tried to talk to the boyfriend but shots were fired. The boyfriend was wounded and later died at a hospital. Per standard protocol, the officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation. We’ll pass along updates as they become available.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO