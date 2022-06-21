ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Two meetings to be held in connection to Texas school shooting

WFAA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Senate committee hearing will take...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

Texas school shooter was ‘chronically absent’ since 6th grade: state official

The Texas teenager who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Uvalde elementary school had been “chronically absent” from school since sixth grade. Salvador Ramos, 18, was technically enrolled at Uvalde High School but hadn’t been attending class consistently since middle school, Texas Education Agency commissioner Mike Morath said Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas touts suspicious activity reports but critics warn of consequences

AUSTIN (KXAN) – After a gunman murdered 19 fourth grade students and two teachers at an Uvalde elementary school in May, Gov. Greg Abbott called on Texas’ top education and law enforcement officials to redouble their efforts to promote the state’s suspicious activity reporting system: iWatchTexas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Senate Committee#State Capitol#Violent Crime#The Uvalde City Council
KHOU

Texas ag commissioner proposes armed guards at school cafeterias

AUSTIN, Texas — During the Texas Republican Convention in Houston last weekend, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller criticized the law enforcement response to last month’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde and said he plans to place “highly trained” armed guards in each of the state’s school cafeterias.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFAA

'The gloves are off' | Uvalde mayor calls out multiple agencies for lack of, leaking information in shooting investigation

UVALDE, Texas — Frustrated and angry are two of many words that described Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin at the end of Tuesday's city council meeting. He addressed a room full of community members and media, saying he's received little to no information on how the Uvalde school shooting investigation is unfolding, despite law enforcement agencies saying he and city leaders would be briefed daily.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

TEA Commissioner: Texas school districts taking steps to "significantly improve" safety this fall

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath said in response to the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, school districts across the state are taking steps that will significantly improve safety this fall.His remarks came during testimony Tuesday afternoon before the Special Texas Senate Committee To Protect All Texans. "There are several immediate action steps that are being taken to significantly improve the level of safety in the fall," Morath said.Morath told Senators those steps include reviewing schools' safety procedures, access points, and ensuring doors lock properly at all 9,000 schools across the state before classes...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy