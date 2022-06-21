Two meetings to be held in connection to Texas school shooting

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath said in response to the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, school districts across the state are taking steps that will significantly improve safety this fall.His remarks came during testimony Tuesday afternoon before the Special Texas Senate Committee To Protect All Texans. "There are several immediate action steps that are being taken to significantly improve the level of safety in the fall," Morath said.Morath told Senators those steps include reviewing schools' safety procedures, access points, and ensuring doors lock properly at all 9,000 schools across the state before classes...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO