Environmental Protection Agency contractors work to clean up a stockpile of toxic leaded glass in South Sioux City, Nebraska, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The work was at a site at 2301 G St., where an estimated 3.38 million pounds of crushed glass was stored in totes placed there in 2017 by Recycletronics, a former Sioux City business that illegally transported and stored glass containing lead at several sites. Owned by former Sioux City councilman Aaron Rochester, Recycletronics crushed and recycled cathode ray tubes, the glass video displays commonly found in televisions and computer monitors. The CRT glass contains lead and other potentially toxic materials.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO