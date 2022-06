The UK heatwave caused the mass death of fish at a Derbyshire park amid warnings soaring temperatures are leaving them “gasping for air”.Around 100 roach fish were found dead in Belper River Gardens, which runs alongside the River Derwent, on Sunday after temperatures soared past 30C earlier last week.A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We believe this was the result of a natural phenomena caused by a rapid change in temperature from the hot conditions on Friday followed by a drop in temperature and heavy rain on Saturday.“Fish depend on oxygen in the water to survive and these...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO