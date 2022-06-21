ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Solend introduces $50M borrow limit as whale account begins debt repayment

By Oluwapelumi Adejumo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article👋 Want to work with us? CryptoSlate is hiring for a handful of positions!. Solana-based DeFi protocol Solend has initiated a new proposal to limit the borrowing on the platform to $50 million per account; this is its third proposal in the last few days as it grapples with liquidity...

Crypto lender Maple Finance joins list of platforms facing liquidity issues

👋 Want to work with us? CryptoSlate is hiring for a handful of positions!. Maple Finance joined the growing list of crypto lending platforms facing liquidity challenges after announcing on June 21 that there might be insufficient cash in its pools. The DeFi protocol for institutional borrowers and lenders...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borrowers#Cryptoslate#Defi
The Penny Hoarder

560,000 Borrowers Just Had Their Student Loans Forgiven

Students wait outside Everest College in Industry, Calif., hoping to get their transcripts and information on loan forgiveness and transferring credits to other schools on April 28, 2015. Their wait recently ended when the U.S. Department of Education discharged $5.8 billion in student loans for 560,000 borrowers affected by deceptive practices at Everest and other Corinthian Colleges. Christine Armario/AP Images.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Student Loan Repayments Pause Could Be Extended Beyond August

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona testified at a Senate subcommittee hearing on Tuesday in which he suggested a student loan moratorium extension is still a possibility, in a response to a question from New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. "I don't have any information now to share with you about when...
NewsBreak
Economy
Forbes Advisor

Best Banks For Refinancing Student Loans

If you have high-interest student loans, student loan refinancing can be an excellent way to lower your rates, reduce your payments and save money. Student loan refinancing is offered by a few types of lenders, including banks, credit unions and online lenders. There are some advantages to refinancing your education...
CREDITS & LOANS
Fox News

Student loans forgiveness a slap in the face to millions

In light of the news that the Biden administration is debating student loan forgiveness, I’d like to tell you a bit about my college debt experience. Sitting in the financial aid workshop during college orientation at Northeastern University at 18-years-old, I was the only one paying attention. It’s not that I was particularly studious, I just didn’t have anyone to talk to and no phone to fiddle with. I had ended up at Northeastern because they offered me a half scholarship, and they had a study abroad relationship with the American University of Paris (AUP), my dream school that I declined to attend after an admissions officer gave me her frank assessment: An undergraduate degree from anywhere was not worth the amount of debt I’d have to take out in order to graduate from AUP. She recommended checking out her school’s sister schools, which is how I ended up at Northeastern.
EDUCATION
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Should I Use My 401(k) to Pay Off My $100K Student Loan Debt?

I am 29 years old with almost $100,000 in student loan debt, the majority of which is from my master’s degree. Most of my loans are federal, but I also have around $10,000 in private student loans. I've been consistently paying my loans since finishing grad school, but I feel like I will never pay down what I owe. I've also been taking advantage of the federal student loan forbearance due to COVID-19 to pay extra on the private loan.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Prediction Of Volkswagen Overtaking Tesla By 2024

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday dismissed a recent Bloomberg Intelligence forecast that estimates Germany’s Volkswagen Group VWAGY could become the top electric vehicle maker by 2024. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who heads the world’s largest electric vehicle company, said he does not agree with the...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

BlockFi gets $250 million credit facility from FTX to support platform

👋 Want to work with us? CryptoSlate is hiring for a handful of positions!. Crypto lending platform BlockFi has signed a term sheet with leading crypto exchange FTX to secure a $250 million revolving credit facility, BlockFi CEO Zac Prince announced June 21. According to Prince, this agreement will...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Binance CEO says bailouts for bad projects ‘don’t make sense’

👋 Want to work with us? CryptoSlate is hiring for a handful of positions!. Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao said bad projects should be allowed to fail and Binance has no intention of offering “bailouts” to such projects. In the blog post titled “A Note...
MARKETS

