ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Registration open for West Chester Patriots girls’ club tryouts July 11-12

phillylacrosse.com
 2 days ago

Registration is open for the West Chester Patriots girls’ cub tryouts on July 11-12 at Kelly Field. The WC Girls Patriots tryouts are for players for graduation...

phillylacrosse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillylacrosse.com

Registration open for Xtreme girls’ club tryouts at Manheim Township

Registration is open for Xtreme girls’ club tryouts at Manheim Township in July. Xtreme Club teams for all players 4th through 11th grade in school year 2022/23:. Tryouts are to form teams for the fall ’22 through summer ’23 club year. Primary tryout Date Wednesday July 20th....
MANHEIM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Chester, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
West Chester, PA
conshystuff.com

An afternoon at Tee’s

This past Sunday (Father’s Day) my family asked if there was anything I wanted to do. I thought of a few things… mini golf, batting cages, ice cream, warm sunny beach, so… 3 out of 4 were right around the corner at Tee’s. So, we jumped in the car and headed to 707 Conshohocken Road (which is kind of an extension of Elm Street coming through Conshy). Our family played mini golf, both my wife and little guy got a hole in one on 13, my daughter wins the prize for most honest with a score well over 100 and I narrowly beat my wife (she may have let me win for Father’s Day) to take home the mini golf Championship. If anyone at Tee’s is reading this.. maybe you need a mini golf championship event held during the summer, call it the Conshy Cup Classic or something. Name it after whatever bank sponsors it like the music venue in Camden. Anyway, after mini golf we hit the snack stand for some ice cream and then crushed some balls in the batting cages. It was a fun afternoon, close to home. I have fond memories of Woody’s out on Germantown from when I was a kid, I hope my kids remember days like this and will one day bring their kids to Tee’s.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Four Area Residents Among Police Academy’s 21 New Grads

BLUE BELL PA – Four area residents are among 21 students who just graduated from the Municipal Police Academy at Montgomery County Community College, the institution announced Wednesday (June 22, 2022). Celebrating in their accomplishments are Jessica Barbitta of Pottstown, Landon Detweiler of Pennsburg, Christopher Douglass of Collegeville, and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kelly Field#Tryouts
Katie Cherrix

Five Fantastic Steakhouses in Philadelphia, PA

Is there anything that quite compares to sitting down in front of a thick, juicy steak at dinner time? While Philadelphia certainly has a variety of culinary delights to offer, the city's steakhouses should be on any meat-lovers must-try list. Here are a few of the best steakhouses in Philadelphia where you can enjoy the most tender cuts cooked exactly to your liking.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
sanatogapost.com

Collegeville Hosts Free Borough Park Concert Thursday

COLLEGEVILLE PA – The “Bachelor Boys Band,” performing musical favorites that cover country, rock, and Motown funk, is the featured performer scheduled to appear Thursday (June 23, 2022) from 7-9 p.m. in the second installment of the borough summer concert series. The venue will be Community Park, at the corner of Park and West 3rd Avenue.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Daily Princetonian

An open letter from members of the Princeton Swimming and Diving community on Lia Thomas’s right to swim

The following is an open letter and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit to the Opinion Section, click here. On Sunday, May 29, 2022, The New York Times published the following article: “What Lia Thomas Could Mean for Women’s Elite Sports.” In the piece, the women of the Princeton University swim team were reported to have “collective frustration” regarding Lia Thomas, a trans-female swimmer on the University of Pennsylvania women’s swim team. Princeton’s team is reported to have met with the executive director of the Ivy League athletic conference and anonymous members of the Princeton swim team are quoted as saying that allowing Thomas to swim “undermine[s] a half-century fight for female equality in sport.”
PRINCETON, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks woman, former 69 News intern crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022

READING, Pa. - A Berks County resident and former 69 News intern was named Miss Pennsylvania 2022. Alysa Bainbridge, 23 from Leesport and Miss Greater Reading was announced as Miss Pennsylvania during the crowning on Saturday night. Bainbridge was awarded a $12,000 scholarship, sponsored by York businesswoman Chloé Eichelberger, during...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Kings Tavern in Coatesville Crafts Delightful Fare in an Elegant Ambiance

Formerly Mr. E’s Tavern & Fine Food in Coatesville, Kings Tavern expands as a chic dining experience with plans for an event space and more. Phil Ferro and his fiancée, Kate Hussey, are the new sovereigns of the former Mr. E’s Tavern & Fine Food in Coatesville. They’ve rechristened it Kings Tavern after the nearby Kings Highway, one of the oldest Colonial roads in the nation linking Lancaster to Philadelphia.
COATESVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy