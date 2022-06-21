Registration open for West Chester Patriots girls’ club tryouts July 11-12

This past Sunday (Father’s Day) my family asked if there was anything I wanted to do. I thought of a few things… mini golf, batting cages, ice cream, warm sunny beach, so… 3 out of 4 were right around the corner at Tee’s. So, we jumped in the car and headed to 707 Conshohocken Road (which is kind of an extension of Elm Street coming through Conshy). Our family played mini golf, both my wife and little guy got a hole in one on 13, my daughter wins the prize for most honest with a score well over 100 and I narrowly beat my wife (she may have let me win for Father’s Day) to take home the mini golf Championship. If anyone at Tee’s is reading this.. maybe you need a mini golf championship event held during the summer, call it the Conshy Cup Classic or something. Name it after whatever bank sponsors it like the music venue in Camden. Anyway, after mini golf we hit the snack stand for some ice cream and then crushed some balls in the batting cages. It was a fun afternoon, close to home. I have fond memories of Woody’s out on Germantown from when I was a kid, I hope my kids remember days like this and will one day bring their kids to Tee’s.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO