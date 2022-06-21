ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

No foul play suspected in death of Bonnaroo festivalgoer

By Lucas Wright
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LWhZs_0gHF576V00

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Manchester Police Department is reporting one person has died following this weekend’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Authorities say, 29-year-old Leeann Sizemore of Lowell, Indiana, was pronounced deceased Sunday after being transported to Unity Medical Center.

MPD said Sizemore was found unresponsive at a campsite Sunday morning.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Authorities are waiting for an autopsy to determine Sizemore’s cause of death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

