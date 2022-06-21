ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Reed Pirain on Why Pittsburgh is Rated the Best Metro Area for First Time Home Buyers

Cover picture for the articleReed Pirain is native to Pittsburgh and grew up in the South Hills. Reed Pirain has sold over 150 million dollars in properties and is recognized as one of the top sales agents in Metropolitan Pittsburgh. In the article below, Reed explains why Pittsburgh is the best metro area for first...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PrimoHoagies opening in Pittsburgh's Strip District with free hoagies

Pittsburgh’s Strip District is getting a new sandwich shop. The city’s first PrimoHoagies site is set to open in the Terminal Building on Smallman Street on Thursday. The first 100 customers in line after a 9:45 a.m. ribbon cutting can get a free Primo-sized hoagie. After that, customers in the rewards program can get Primo-sized hoagies for $6.99 during opening day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh International Airport reportedly attempts to end airmall lease 7 years early

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A legal fight is ongoing between the Pittsburgh International Airport and the company that manages its "airmall." According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Airport Authority wants to end the company's contract seven years early. They cite a "pattern of unsatisfactory performance." The airmall operator won a temporary injunction, allowing it to continue operating, but it's just one step in the process.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Charges pending after hockey player punches referee

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area hockey player was caught on video punching a referee. During an adult league game on Wednesday night, two players from opposing teams got into a fight. The referee tried to break it up and one of those players punched the referee, knocking him to the ground.The fight broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday during a game at Printscape Arena at Southpointe. The fight, captured on LiveBarn, shows Jaris Harbieh and another player having words. A referee skates over and tries to separate the two when Harbieh punches him in the face. The referee was knocked to the ground and a brawl broke out between the teams. When the dust settled, the referee did not seek medical attention. Cecil Township police said the game was stopped and the 23-year-old Harbieh was taken out of the arena in handcuffs. Harbieh has also been suspended from play.The arena's manager said it is also conducting its own investigation. Charges are pending against Harbieh. They include simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
CANONSBURG, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Die-Hards: Two Pitt Targets Have Canceled Official Visits

Pitt has landed 11 recruits over the first two weekends of official visits, and while that’s landed some legitimate recruits, it’s also led to Pitt filling positions of need to the point where further visits may not be needed. With one weekend of official visits left in June,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Locked On Pitt: Pitt Lands 5 Recruits Over the Weekend, but Are There Reasons to Worry?

Pittsburgh Sports Now reporter Nick Farabaugh dives into Pitt Football, Basketball, and more daily on the Locked On Pitt Podcast. Pitt Football had a big-time recruiting weekend by landing Montravius Lloyd, Rasheem Biles, Braylan Lovelace, and two others bringing their June commitment total to 11. However, is there a reason to be worried about the recruiting of Pat Narduzzi and his staff? Where is the ACC level bump?
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cooldown expected after Wednesday's hot temperatures and storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, we did it! Yesterday was the hottest day of the past four years with us seeing a high temperature of 94 degrees.  That's the hottest since September 4th, 2018. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThat is some rare air in place and it helped to fuel the nasty storms that we saw yesterday.  The storms were triggered by a cold front sliding through our area.  It will bring some relief from the heat today and looking ahead it appears we should have a couple of nice and fairly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Hertz considering residential conversion for Three Gateway Center

PITTSBURGH — Downtown’s market shift to residential may soon have another candidate for a high-profile conversion. Hertz Investment Group is mulling a plan to convert one of its four buildings at Gateway Center to residential, a shift in approach acknowledging both a more limited demand for office space in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic but also strong demand for apartments.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Traffic restrictions in place for filming of season two of 'Mayor of Kingstown'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In just a couple of hours, another TV show begins filming in Pittsburgh. The second season of the Paramount+ show, "Mayor of Kingstown" will film in our area and it's triggering road closures and delays over the next couple of days. Beginning at 2 p.m. on the North Side, traffic control will be in place on Brighton Road from Woods Run to Schimmer-Westborn. The delays will run until 9 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety is making sure people known filming will involve precision driving scenes and guns being fired, which means there will be police on scene for additional security.
PITTSBURGH, PA

