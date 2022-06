💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Housing, gas, groceries: costs are rising. One that may be about to drop — ever so slightly — is Philadelphia’s wage tax. City Council is poised to approve a decrease on Thursday when it passes the fiscal year 2023 budget, which goes into effect July 1.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO