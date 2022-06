On Tuesday, June 28th from 10am to 1 pm Bishop Indian Head Start, California Highway Patrol and Indian Health Services will be hosting a Drive-Thru Car Seat Clinic. The Clinic will be held at the Bishop Indian Head Start parking lot, 405 North Barlow Lane. This is a free service to families to get their child’s car seat checked for safety. New car seats will be available for families who need a new car seat for safety reasons. Some reasons a car seat may need to be replace include inappropriate height/weight for the car seat type, seat recalls, broken straps, expired car seats, and car crashes with a car seat in the vehicle.

BISHOP, CA