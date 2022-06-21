ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

The third summer of COVID-19 brings home tests, boosters and uncertainty

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter rising in the spring, case counts have dipped — but the tally misses many home tests, and hospitalizations and deaths continue. COVID-19 is something we are learning to live with as a society, but frequent changes to the protocols have left many people confused and feeling vulnerable....

newpittsburghcourier.com

Pocono Update

Significant Changes Coming To Medicaid For 500,000 Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvania has recently opened its Medicaid enrollment and plan selection period, but with some very notable plan changes. As the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) opened its plan selection period for Medicaid (Medical Assistance or MA) yesterday, they also announced significant changes to insurance plans. On September 1, 2022, DHS will implement new physical health managed care agreements resulting in some consumers having to choose a new physical health plan.
WFMJ.com

New Castle dinnerware manufacturer to relocate to downtown Youngstown

The city of Youngstown will be the new home for dinnerware manufacturer, Steelite's headquarters. The headquarters was originally located in New Castle, but it will soon be making itself at home in downtown Youngstown. Steelite is known for its tableware and flatware in the hospitality industry, including making items for Panera Bread.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: June 24-26

The SummerSounds concert series will welcome Pittsburgh-based soul singer Billy Price for a show at 7 p.m. today in St. Clair Park in downtown Greensburg. A regular on area music stages, Price received a Legends of Pittsburgh Rock ’N Roll Award in 2016. His 2015 recording with Otis Clay, “This Time for Real,” received a 2016 Blues Music Award in the category of Soul Blues Album. His 2018 album, “Reckoning,” also was nominated for a BMA in the same category.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Rent prices keep going up across western Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Rent prices keep going up across western Pennsylvania, and a local realtor said it could be some time before the numbers drop. Washington County is one of the counties seeing a spike in rent prices, but it's not the only one."Rents have increased pretty dramatically, especially over the last couple of years out here," Century 21 Realty realtor Brian Benton said. He works in Washington County, but he also serves some of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties."It's fairly equal in terms of the amounts going up from what I'm seeing," said Benton.According to the Washington Post, Washington County saw...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin area: Seniors plan trip, class reunion set, more

North Huntingdon Seniors is offering a one day trip to the Amish area of Sugarcreek, Ohio, on July 14. The event will feature the opportunity for shopping at Shrock’s Heritage Village, along with the show “Josiah for President” at Star Theater, with dinner to follow. Bus departs...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Former Sheridan Broadcasting employees still seeking $240k from court judgment

Former employees of the Sheridan Broadcasting Network have yet to see a penny from a $240,000 court judgment issued last year following a long fight for unpaid wages and severance payments. Eleven former staffers of the now-defunct, Pittsburgh-based network say they were abruptly terminated in 2017 without their final paychecks...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lawsuit settled in lawyer's death at Greensburg YMCA

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family members of a local attorney who was found dead in the sauna last year at the Greensburg YMCA has been settled. According to court records, a Westmoreland County judge on June 7 approved the agreement to end the litigation that claimed the facility was responsible for the March 15, 2021, death of lawyer David Robinson, who also served as a YMCA board member.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Full Southern Beltway opens Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Southern Beltway fully opens Friday.About eight months after drivers first started using the Southern Beltway, they will now be able to connect to it from Interstate 79.Drivers can also now exit the 13-mile toll road onto Morganza Road near the Allegheny-Washington County line. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said it will all be open by 6 p.m. Friday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greater demand, rise in maintenance costs drive Western Pennsylvania rent increases

Average rents in the Pittsburgh region have increased during the pandemic, and reports indicate certain areas are rising faster than others. A report from real estate research firm CoStar Group showed Pittsburgh-area rents increased about 6% from the start of 2020 to March 2022, which was slower than the 11.3% national rate CoStar found during that time. CoStar said March average rent in the Pittsburgh region was $1,139, and the group gathered data from multifamily units in counties with more than 1,000 multifamily housing units.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: UPS employee keeps Ross Township woman from losing life savings to scam

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A UPS employee kept a Ross Township woman from losing a significant amount of her savings to a scam, police said. The woman got a call from a man on Tuesday claiming to be her grandson in trouble, saying he needed money to pay his bail bond fee, Ross Township police said on Facebook. The victim gave cash to a man that came to her home claiming to be a courier, and police said the scammers later requested more money overnight through UPS. Police said when the woman went to the UPS store on McKnight Road, an employee realized it was likely a scam and persuaded her to contact police. Officers credited the "vigilant" employee with saving the woman from suffering another large financial loss.  The FBI said elder fraud exploded during the pandemic. The number of scams targeting seniors in 2021 was 74% higher than the previous year, costing more than $1.7 million in reported losses. Also on Tuesday, Allegheny County police said a man from Florida was arrested after he allegedly pulled a bail bond scam and took $14,000 from a Bell Acres resident. Ross police said they're still investigating. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Crews work to put out Brentwood fire

A section of Brownsville Road was closed early Friday morning as crews battled a fire on the unit block of Kaufmann Avenue in Brentwood. An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said Brownsville Road is closed between Towne Square Way and East Willock Road as fire crews work to put down a residential fire on Kaufmann.
BRENTWOOD, PA

