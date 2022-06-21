ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Women's Scottish Open: 2022 major winners Minjee Lee & Jennifer Kupcho confirmed to play

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinjee Lee is driven by sibling rivalry in the upcoming Women's Scottish Open, where she will be joined by fellow 2022 major champion Jennifer Kupcho. Australia's Lee, who won the US Women's Open this month for her second major title, wants to match the achievement of her brother Min...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Serena Williams leaves Eastbourne starstruck on competitive return to tennis

The signs pointed to one of the greatest players of all time slipping quietly into retirement without the farewell she deserves. But on Tuesday, Serena Williams made her return to the tennis court - almost exactly a year since her last competitive match and just weeks after many had predicted the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion would never play again.
NFL
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf confirm Portland field, 3 more pros on way, Bryson and Brooks captains

LIV Golf today confirmed the signing of four-time major champion Brooks Koepka and then revealed he will be one of the 12 captains ahead of their next tournament in Portland. Koepka, who will skipper Smash GC, was officially confirmed by LIV Golf within minutes of PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan's latest press conference at the Travelers Championship.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Agnew
Person
Moeen Ali
BBC

Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu and Serena Williams learn first-round opponents

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. British number one Emma Raducanu has been drawn against Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck in the Wimbledon first round. Two-time champion Andy Murray, who is trying to overcome an abdominal...
TENNIS
Nature.com

Meeting sustainable development goals via robotics and autonomous systems

Robotics and autonomous systems are reshaping the world, changing healthcare, food production and biodiversity management. While they will play a fundamental role in delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals, associated opportunities and threats are yet to be considered systematically. We report on a horizon scan evaluating robotics and autonomous systems impact on all Sustainable Development Goals, involving 102 experts from around the world. Robotics and autonomous systems are likely to transform how the Sustainable Development Goals are achieved, through replacing and supporting human activities, fostering innovation, enhancing remote access and improving monitoring. Emerging threats relate to reinforcing inequalities, exacerbating environmental change, diverting resources from tried-and-tested solutions and reducing freedom and privacy through inadequate governance. Although predicting future impacts of robotics and autonomous systems on the Sustainable Development Goals is difficult, thoroughly examining technological developments early is essential to prevent unintended detrimental consequences. Additionally, robotics and autonomous systems should be considered explicitly when developing future iterations of the Sustainable Development Goals to avoid reversing progress or exacerbating inequalities.
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Eastbourne: Serena Williams & Ons Jabeur withdraw from doubles

Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur have withdrawn from the Eastbourne doubles because of a right knee injury to the Tunisian. The American great made her return to tennis this week alongside Jabeur after a year out following an injury. The two had advanced to the semi-finals after winning their first...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Test Match Special#Edgar Hoover#The Us Women S Open#Dundonald Links#Scottish#American#Dumbarnie Links
The Associated Press

UK’s Glastonbury Festival welcomes back fans after pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people are returning to England’s Glastonbury Festival as the five-day music and performing arts event reopened Wednesday for the first time in three years after being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival, which is marking its 50th anniversary, has 3,000 performers scheduled,...
WORLD
BBC

Robinsons ends Wimbledon sponsorship after 86 years

Robinsons squash will no longer sponsor Wimbledon, ending a partnership which stretches back to 1935. The soft drink company confirmed on Friday it will not be renewing its deal with the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Robinsons Lemon Barley Water was first officially introduced at Wimbledon in bottles on the...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy