ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weiner, AR

4th of July celebration canceled

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Kait 8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - One Poinsett County town will not celebrate Independence Day. The Weiner Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department announced Tuesday it will cancel...

www.kait8.com

Comments / 8

Snake Hunter
14h ago

They are canceling it 2 weeks out because of the weather. Sadly Christmas will also be canceled. Sources say it might be cold.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

New sanitation director chosen for Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new sanitation director has been appointed for the city of Jonesboro. Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced during Tuesday’s city council meeting Patrick Courtois will serve in the position. “Patrick brings the type of leadership skills that I think will serve the residents of Jonesboro well...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Trumann mayor looks toward new grant to renovate park

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Trumann is hoping to get approved for a grant, so it can get more funding to update its tennis courts, playgrounds, and much more. Over the past four years, the conditions of the park have been deteriorating. Mayor Barbara Lewallen said the first...
TRUMANN, AR
WALA-TV FOX10

Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas, authorities say

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Although most worms are harmless, not all of them are. A dangerous species has just been spotted in Arkansas, according to state authorities. Since the week of June 13, hammerhead worms have been found in Greene County, according to the University of Arkansas’ Division...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Poinsett County, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Weiner, AR
Kait 8

Progress continues on construction of Community Pavilion

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction continues on a new hotspot in downtown Paragould. Progress continues to be made on the new Community Pavilion on Pruitt Street. Back in March, the city broke ground on the pavilion, with construction beginning soon after. The building will be the new home of the...
PARAGOULD, AR
whiterivernow.com

BPD: K9s utilized in Monday Walmart threat hunt; investigation ongoing

Here’s an update on the June 20 Batesville Walmart Supercenter bomb threat. According to Batesville Police, the department responded to a call from the store around 7:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities were told a male caller had contacted the store, and while speaking to a store associate, said he was going to “blow the store up.”
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

School district requiring clear backpacks

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - When West Memphis students return to school later this summer, they will be required to carry see-through backpacks. Assistant Superintendent Willie Harris announced Wednesday the school board had approved clear backpacks during its Tuesday, June 21, meeting. Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, clear backpacks...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Juneteenth celebration capped off with proclamation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Juneteenth is a day celebrating the the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865. A year ago, it became a federal holiday. However, in Jonesboro, it’s been celebrated for five years. KLEK in Jonesboro organized the events for the annual Juneteenth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Independence Day#Local Life#Localevent
Kait 8

Mary Dawn Marshall projected to win Craighead County clerk position

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Mary Dawn Marshall is projected to win the Craighead County clerk race. With all 53 precincts reporting, unofficial results indicate she is poised to defeat opponent Nancy Robbins in Tuesday’s runoff election. Marshall received 818 votes (53%), while Robbins received 725 votes (47%).
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Power restored in Poinsett County after afternoon outage

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Over 1,800 people were without power in Poinsett County due to an outage on Tuesday, according to Entergy Arkansas. Much of the outage was toward the Harrisburg area, Entergy’s map showed. The company reported the outage started at 3:42 p.m. As of 7...
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Family hopes to raise awareness of “Longest Day” fundraiser

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Every year, the summer solstice marks the first day of summer. However, for one organization, it means more than just extra sunlight. Every year, the Alzheimer’s Association hosts the “Longest Day Fundraiser” across the country, including in Northeast Arkansas. Noelle Richardson, constituent...
BROOKLAND, AR
Kait 8

New initiative to increase road safety in rural Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas traffic officials have launched an initiative to increase road safety in rural parts of the state. The High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project is a 12-month public safety initiative aimed at increasing seat belt use and decreasing serious crashes. Arkansas State Police said...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Kait 8

Thieves steal 2,500 gallons of farm diesel

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County sheriff’s deputies say thieves stole more than $11,000 worth of diesel from two farmers. According to the initial incident report, the reported thefts occurred near the intersection of County Roads 963 and 926 east of Brookland. On Monday, June 20, one farmer...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

June 21 Primary Runoff Election Results (UPDATING)

State Senate District 22 (50% areas reporting) REP Representative John Payton 1,309 (46.82%) REP Senator James Sturch 1,487 (53.18%) REP Judge Robert Griffin 297 (50.60%) REP Justice Wayne Long 290 (49.40%) State Representative District 02. REP State Representative Marsh Davis 366 (29.40%) REP Trey Steimel 879 (70.60%) Stone County Sheriff...
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Batesville Walmart evacuated Monday night on report of bomb threat

Customers and employees of the Batesville Walmart Supercenter were evacuated Monday night after a bomb threat was reportedly received over the phone. Social media reports noted a heavy local law enforcement presence on the scene last night with a large crowd gathered in the store’s parking lot during the 9 p.m. hour as authorities searched the building.
BATESVILLE, AR
WREG

Damien Echols of ‘West Memphis 3’ back in court

UPDATE: The judge has denied the argument and declined the DNA testing. According to a WREG reporter who was inside the courtroom, the judge denied the DNA testing because her hands were tied due to current legislation. WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — It has been almost 30 years since the bodies of three boys were […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
KARK 4 News

Ark. Deputy dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — A Cross County, Arkansas deputy is lucky to be alive after being dragged by a vehicle in an Exxon gas station following a traffic stop Tuesday night. It happened in Cherry Valley north of Wynne, but it didn’t end there. The driver then led officers on a three-county chase all […]
CROSS COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

UPDATE: Man arrested after Sunday morning pursuit in Sharp County

Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose says a man wanted after a pursuit Sunday morning is now in custody. Rose said Joshua Hoover was arrested around 12 p.m. Monday. Jonesboro television station KAIT said Hoover was captured at Riverbend Park, near Hardy. According to the Sharp County Sheriff’s Department, dispatch received...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

June 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Heat and humidity have returned and today will be one of the hottest days of the week. A possible high of 100° today, but some could see a little bit of relief. With...
JONESBORO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy