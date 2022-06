PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Commuters in Portage need to make note of a right turn lane closure on one of the city’s busiest streets beginning on Wednesday, June 22. City officials say the “right turn only” lane on West Centre Avenue just west of the Shaver Road intersection will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. to allow crews to repair a water main leak.

PORTAGE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO