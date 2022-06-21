ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Home Works of America: Home Repairs for Disabled Veteran

By WIS News 10 Staff
WIS-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington disabled veteran gets...

www.wistv.com

WIS-TV

Lake Murray Charity Run to Be Held This Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This weekend, local and visiting boaters will come together to raise money and awareness for the Big Red Barn Retreat during the annual Lake Murray Charity Run. The event will be held on Friday, June 24th from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday, June 25th from 10 a.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

$2 scratch-off leads to home-improvement plans in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman has home repairs and improvements in her future with the help of her recent lottery win. The South Carolina Education Lottery shared the story of a winner who cashed in on the $2 Carolina Gold 20X ticket she bought at S and S Tobacco Store on Myrtle Street in Sumter.
SUMTER, SC
The Post and Courier

Lake Murray's locks hit 10-year mark: 'Great to have a place to have expressed our love'

LEXINGTON — Walkers and runners across the Lake Murray Dam can't miss padlocks attached to the chain-link fence along North Lake Drive. As the yards of fencing go on, one begins to notice more than just hundreds of rusted and new padlocks that cover the the length of the fencing. They leave more than enough space, though, to get a good view of the lake.
City
Columbia, SC
City
Lexington, SC
Lexington, SC
Government
thenewirmonews.com

Sheriff Lott, Chief Holbrook receive top community service honors

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Columbia Police Chief William H. “Skip” Holbrook both received the MILTON KIMPSON COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD for 2022 during the 58th-annual awards presentation luncheon hosted by the Greater Columbia Community Relations Council (CRC), Wednesday, June 22. Namesake of the late Dr. Milton Kimpson,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Men’s Health Summit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - June is National Men’s Health Month and to wrap up the month, a local non-profit, Project TECH, will be hosting a Men’s Health Summit this weekend. The summit will be held Saturday, June 25th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. a the Trinity Educational Community Center located at 2523 Richland Street Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Lexington District One’s Tracy Lucas announces retirement

Lexington County School District One’s Tracy T. Lucas, CPPB, CPPO, has announced her retirement, effective June 29. She has spent the last 23 years working as the district’s procurement director. With a career spanning almost 35 years, Lucas began working in 1987 for the South Carolina Department of...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Love Covenant Church to “Bless the Community”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Love Covenant Church in Sumter is inviting the community to get their free blessing this weekend. On Saturday, June 25, they will be providing FREE food, drinks, adult and children’s clothing, shoes, accessories, housewares, small and large appliances, furniture and toys for anyone who needs it, no questions asked.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg food pantry in high demand this summer

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg provides food to families in need through their food pantry all year round, but they say summertime is their peak season. “The summer is really a little bit more because the kids are out of school, and so now the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
swlexledger.com

Lexington One Board approves the hiring of 4 assistant principals

Lexington, SC 06/22/2022 - On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees approved four administrative hires to the position of assistant principal. ● Brandan W. Craig to assistant principal of Carolina Springs Elementary School. ● Mark T. Garner to assistant principal at Gilbert Elementary...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS
News19 WLTX

Rescues underway at apartment complex off Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews say there have been no reported injuries as they work to rescue residents from an apartment building not far from Broad River Road on Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported at The Views on Longcreek apartments located on Longcreek Drive just after 2:30...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Former Columbia nursing director pleads guilty in fake COVID vaccination card case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Columbia nursing director pleaded guilty in federal court to falsifying COVID-19 vaccination cards. Tammy Hutson McDonald, 53, faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. This case is the first conviction in the District of South Carolina related to fraudulent vaccine cards.
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Health Officials Ask Residents To Take COVID Precautions

(Columbia, SC) -- State health officials are asking residents to continue to take precautions against COVID as the summer travel season begins. DHEC Public Director Dr. Brannon Traxler stressed the importance of testing, saying anyone who comes into close contact with someone who has tested positive should get tested. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Free Smoke Alarms for Lugoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lugoff Fire-Rescue (LF-R) was awarded a $7,000 grant by Fairfield Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round-Up Program on Monday. The money enables LF-R to continue supplying free smoke detectors for their district. “We go through every one of the smoke alarms that we get through this...
LUGOFF, SC
News19 WLTX

Nursing director in South Carolina admits lying about fake vaccination cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former nursing director pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to federal agents in South Carolina about providing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. Tammy Hudson McDonald, who worked at a PruittHealth skilled nursing facility last summer, filled out cards for people she knew had not received the vaccine, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, FBI, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
COLUMBIA, SC
momcollective.com

Guide to 4th of July Fireworks & Celebrations Around Columbia

Time: 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Location: First Baptist Church Columbia, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Details: The Carolina Celebration of Liberty is the longest running event of its kind in our state. With the Sanctuary Choir and Orchestra from First Baptist, the 246th Army Band of The South Carolina National Guard, and a cast of all ages you will thrill at the sights and sounds of America as we celebrate our freedom as Americans and our freedom in Christ. From the founding of this land until now many have paid the price to preserve and protect our liberty.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Regional Medical Center opens primary care healthplex in Calhoun County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Regional Medical Center opened a new primary care healthplex in St. Matthews on Wednesday. “I don’t know that there’s a challenge more pressing than rural healthcare that we find across this state and access to good, affordable health care. And so what happens? A lot of people go without," said state representative Russell Ott.
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC

