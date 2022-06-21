Home Works of America: Home Repairs for Disabled Veteran

Time: 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Location: First Baptist Church Columbia, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Details: The Carolina Celebration of Liberty is the longest running event of its kind in our state. With the Sanctuary Choir and Orchestra from First Baptist, the 246th Army Band of The South Carolina National Guard, and a cast of all ages you will thrill at the sights and sounds of America as we celebrate our freedom as Americans and our freedom in Christ. From the founding of this land until now many have paid the price to preserve and protect our liberty.

