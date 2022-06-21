Delaware Countians Chosen For State Of Ohio Positions
Delaware County has a long history of being home to men and women who volunteer their time and energy to serve in unpaid positions on state boards and commissions. That tradition appears to continue in 2022 as...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The hearings into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol have been a relatively Jim Jordan-free affair, despite him being subpoenaed by the House committee. When could Jordan could surface in the hearings? We’re asking on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
WESTERVILLE — Saturday’s Trailapalooza event for the Ohio to Erie Trail (OTET) will be marked by several communities in four counties. In Genoa Township, a ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m. at the new Gateway Park trailhead along OTET on the southeast corner of state Route 3 and Mount Royal Avenue.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden proposed suspending the federal gas tax for three months in an effort to provide relief as prices per gallon continue to inflate. The president is also calling on states to suspend their own gas tax, encouraging additional financial relief for motorists...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As President Joe Biden pushes to repeal the federal tax on gasoline for three months, he’s also asking states across the country to eliminate their taxes at the pump for the same time period as an effort to ease the financial burden on families facing high prices.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Ohio remained flat in weekly reporting Thursday, when the state provided an update on deaths for the first time in three weeks. The Department of Health reported 121 deaths in its first update on how many people have died from COVID-19 in […]
Add Gov. Mike DeWine to the list wanting answers from the state’s largest power provider about outages last week during a record-setting heat wave. DeWine announced Tuesday he supports the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s review of outages related to American Electric Power and all companies that serve the state following violent storms that ripped through the state a little more than a week ago.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel is delaying the groundbreaking of a $20 billion chip-manufacturing plant in central Ohio. The facility, announced earlier this year and to be built in a section of Licking County that will be annexed into New Albany, will postpone its groundbreaking event originally scheduled for July 22. Intel Ohio General Manager […]
MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – June 21, 2022 – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife announced today the purchase of an additional 6,898 acres at Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area in southeast Ohio. The acquisition brings the total acreage of Ohio’s largest wildlife area to 54,525 acres of public land for hunting, fishing, trapping, birding, and outdoor recreation.
An Ohio policy group called Tuesday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that states cannot deny students or families financial aid for attending religious schools a victory for the rights of families and students. The Buckeye Institute filed an amicus brief in Carson v. Makin, a Maine case involving financial aid...
Seriously? Ohio State University, the pride of Columbus, Ohio, has won the right to trademark the word "the" ahead of its name, as in The Ohio State University. A lot of the same emotions come to mind as when The OSU first proposed to do this a few years back. Things like, what a bunch of conceited ******, and disappointment with Ohio University, which you'd think is THE University of Ohio, but Noooo. Take a look at the picture above. It's (THE) Ohio Stadium. The entrance looks like a holy house of worship, which makes sense, since it appears The Ohio State University worships itself.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It matters very little where you launch a boat on Lake Erie right now. The walleye are biting with a vengeance from West Sister Island in the Western Basin to Fairport Harbor in the Eastern Basin. While trophy walleye are a bit more difficult to catch because of the hordes of smaller, hungry walleye that are eager to bite, limit catches are common.
NEW ALBANY, Ohio — A groundbreaking event scheduled next month for Intel's multibillion-dollar manufacturing facility planned for central Ohio was put on hold, the tech company announced Thursday. Intel is building a $20 billion chip plant in Licking County which will employ about 3,000 people. The company has said...
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes the largest amount of funding for Amtrak since its founding in 1970. Thea Ewing, chief regional development director for the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, explains how MORPC and other groups are working to bring passenger trains back to Columbus for the first time since 1979.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the Jan. 6th Committee outlines how then-President Donald Trump tried to pressure state election officials into overturning the results of the 2020 election, Ohio’s Republican secretary of state said he would’ve ignored the attempts. What You Need To Know. Ohio Secretary of State...
A plan to convert a 26-story office tower Downtown into apartments was awarded Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits today. The development, which will transform the former Continental Centre at 150 E. Gay St., was the only Columbus development awarded credits this round (they are handed out twice a year). Last December, the Kroger Bakery redevelopment was the sole Columbus project to receive credits.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Brian Schottenstein has had a busy 2022. Still, between launching an Ohio State NIL group called THE Foundation and finishing out phases of several Delaware County developments, the president of Schottenstein Real Estate Group has made time to plan for his firm’s expansion. The company is set to begin […]
The state of Ohio plans to send out a stimulus check worth $350. Would another stimulus check help Americans combat inflation?. Inflation has become a problem for most Americans. Necessities like gas and essential household items and groceries have become more expensive. Ohio plans to send out a stimulus check to help combat the cost of inflation.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Come Jan. 1, 2023, sports gambling will officially become legal in Ohio. When the date finally gets here, where will southwest Ohioans be able to place their bets? Well, if you want convenience, where you live will be a factor. Under Ohio’s sports betting bill, the number...
