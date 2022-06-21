ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Reports renew apartment development debate here

By J. Graber Progress Staff Writer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say the three most important factors in real estate are location, location and location and if that location is Scottsdale, it’s going to cost money, money, money. Forget about owning a home, even renting in Scottsdale can break the bank. According to the website Zumper.com, Scottsdale has...

realestatedaily-news.com

Redevelopment of the Iconic Papago Plaza in South Scottsdale Takes Shape

Papago Plaza is Last Major Gateway Intersection in Scottsdale to be Redeveloped. Scottsdale, Arizona --- The redevelopment of the iconic mixed-use Papago Plaza, recognizable to many long-time area residents for its Pueblo-style design dating to the 1960s, is taking shape as the area’s demographics are growing and the plaza generates strong interest with multiple offers from restaurateurs and retailers.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

New truck dealership opens in Scottsdale

After establishing a presence across the Valley with locations in Phoenix, Mesa and Glendale, Lifted Trucks has gone full throttle by opening its fifth dealership in Scottsdale. Although the location, on Scottsdale Road south of McDowell Road, is the company’s latest branch, Co-President and Scottsdale resident Dustin Desmarteau said, “We’ve...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

PHOTOS: Biltmore penthouse that used to belong to John McCain sells for $6 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A piece of Arizona history in central Phenix is off the market. A penthouse that used to belong to the late Sen. John McCain sold for $6 million, according to Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. The seller was Kelly Sands, a real estate investor and owner of Kovach Enclosure Systems in Chandler and founder of ICON Builders. The unidentified buyer was represented by Mason Blake and Stephen Villabona of PADLAB, a real estate brokerage in Old Town Scottsdale.
PHOENIX, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
State
Arizona State
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Local
Arizona Government
realtrends.com

Phoenix rising in inventory, institutional investors

They say, “As California goes, so goes the nation,” but when it comes to 21st Century U.S. real estate, perhaps the bellwether is Phoenix. The Arizona metropolis was ground zero for the housing bubble and the subsequent foreclosure crisis — after which institutional investors began gobbling up distressed properties there. More recently, Phoenix was the hub of iBuying and the fastest rising home prices in the country.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona’s hot housing market is cooling quickly

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s hot housing market is cooling down quickly. In the past 28 days, 11,845 new residential listings were added in the Greater Phoenix area, according to the Cromford Report. It’s a 34% jump in new listings, compared to the average. At the same time, rising mortgage interest rates are pricing some would-be home buyers out of the market.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

An Immersive King Tut Exhibit Is Coming to Scottsdale

The trend of immersive cultural experiences coming to Phoenix just expanded. This time, it's less about art and more about history. Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey to the Light will open Friday, September 30, at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Old Town Scottsdale. The production is the result of collaboration between Lighthouse Immersive, which is responsible for shows like Immersive Van Gogh and Immersive Klimt, and United Exhibits Group (UEG) and International Foundation for Fine and Decorative Arts (IFFDA). The project is under the auspices of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Person
David Ortega
azbigmedia.com

350 acres of land in Casa Grande sells for $20 million

Arizona Land Consulting, the Valley’s leading, female-owned land consulting firm, announced today the closing of a 350-acre property in Casa Grande for $20 million. The land in Casa Grande sits near Lucid Motors, with whom Arizona Land Consulting sold two parcels of land to last month for $17.3 million.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
santansun.com

Rental scene may be changing – for now

The rental market both locally and nationally is cooling a bit – but analysts said two weeks ago there might not be much reason to celebrate on either front. Apartmentlist.com, a nationwide rental listing firm, said trends in apartment vacancies and rent indicate that more empty apartments are entering the market and rent increases are slowing, but that likely won’t remain the case long-term.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Creation sets record with $130M sale of 10 West Commerce Park in Buckeye

Creation, a fast-growing real estate development and alternative investment firm headquartered in Phoenix, announced today the sale of 10 West Commerce Park in Buckeye, Ariz., home to Funko’s U.S. distribution center, to Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation in a joint venture with an affiliate of Cohen Asset Management for a record $130 million, which is the highest gross industrial building sale ever achieved in the city.
BUCKEYE, AZ
Axios Phoenix

3 private pools to rent near Phoenix starting at $45 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed by pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now hoping the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond pandemic-related shutdowns.1. Ahwatukee Tropical Resort Photo courtesy of Swimply.comSurrounded by lush greenery, this tranquil pool can be either heated or chilled.Location: Phoenix.Cost: $45-$50 per hour for up to five guests ($6 per hour, per guest after five guests).Details: Up to 47 guests allowed.2. Salt water pool with iconic views Photo courtesy of Swimply.comEnjoy views of both Camelback and the cityscape at this luxe Mediterranean pad.Location: Paradise Valley.Cost: $45 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 10 guests allowed. Yes, but: You can book additional guests for the fee listed above.3. All-inclusive paradise Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this lively suburban oasis with tropical landscaping.Location: Gilbert.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 50 guests allowed.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Housing Construction#Land Use#Zumper Com#City Council#Construction Coverage
Phoenix New Times

Postino to Open its First West Valley Wine Bar and Restaurant

Soon, you will be able to sip on boutique wine and nosh on brie, apple, and fig bruschetta in the West Valley. Postino WineCafe is opening its ninth Valley location adjacent to the Peoria Sports Complex at 83rd Avenue south of Bell Road. The mixed-use development will encompass 2.66 acres...
PEORIA, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale’s Javier Soto debuts at ABC15

Storytelling drives new ABC15 anchor Javier Soto. In his 18-year career in Arizona, the Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Sen. John McCain.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Unhinged political sign defacement plagues local House candidate

As the countdown continues toward the July 6 start of early voting for the Aug. 2 Primary Election, an Ahwatukee lawyer seeking one of the two Democratic nominations for the Legislative District 12 House race has been victimized by repeated – and somewhat deranged – vandalism of his political signs.
TEMPE, AZ
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
arizonaprogressgazette.com

As If Paul Dembow In Paradise Valley Could Get Any Weirder

Why does it seem that most things involving embattled Paradise Valley Town Councilman Paul Dembow circulate around unethic and sleaze?. Wrongly, even comically, Dembow is seeking a FOURTH term on the Town Council. That’s a man with an identity crisis. How else to explain someone wanting a 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th year on an unpaid dais in a community that has a deep bench for replacing him? Perhaps this is the primary reason Christine Labelle, a competitor of Dembow’s in the upcoming council elections, is calling for term limits. Scottsdale has them. So does Phoenix. So do most places. Why not Paradise Valley?
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Mesa becomes first to max out SRP energy-efficiency rebates

It isn’t an easy feat. A milestone no other city in Salt River Project territory has ever reached, until now. SRP launched its Business Rebates in 2009 and the City of Mesa is the first municipality ever to earn the maximum of $300,000 annually in energy-efficiency rebates and incentives.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney dies at age of 74

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - Gail Barney, the mayor of Queen Creek, died Wednesday night after battling a lung infection. He was 74. "It is with deep sadness that the Town shares the passing of Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney," officials said in a news release on June 23. "He passed away last night at the age of 74 after battling a lung infection for several months. Mayor Barney dedicated his life to service, his family, and the success of the Queen Creek community."
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
sports360az.com

My nine years at KTAR

Tuesday, KTAR Radio celebrated its 100th birthday. Here’s my KTAR story. August 1993, Jude LaCava and I were standing on a football field at UCSD, watching the then Phoenix Cardinals and the then San Diego Chargers go through training camp workouts. I’d gotten to be friends with Jude through our work in our respective markets on the sports scene. Jude mentioned to me that he was leaving KTAR for a television position and that I should look into coming to Phoenix. At that moment I thought, hmmm…
PHOENIX, AZ

