I’m a food expert and you should NEVER press the cancel button on your toaster

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
 2 days ago
YOU might think you know how to make the perfect slice of toast, after all you've probably been doing it for years.

But there's a easy trick that will guarantee perfectly golden toast every time.

This mistake could be leading to burnt toast Credit: OJO - Getty

Of course, most people know exactly how they prefer their toast.

Some people like theirs near-burnt and others like theirs bright white still.

But according to these food experts, no matter how you like your toast, there's a right and wrong way to make the staple food.

Zoe McClean, a food technologist at Breville told Femail: “It is a real art to achieve that even golden brown tone, with a soft centre and a crunchy, crispy crust.

“You need to make sure your toast is fully brown, with no white stripe at the top and keep an eye on the timer number to make sure the bread doesn't overcook.

“And when you're spreading butter, make sure it's just the right amount as too much or too little will result in loss of crunch or too little moisture in the bread."

But it doesn't end there, if you want to get serious about your toast making bread expert Dr Dom Lane, a consultant food researcher shared exactly how to achieve perfect toast down to the second.

He even spent one week making and digging into a whopping 2,000 slices of buttery toast.

According to the pro you should leave your bread in the toaster for exactly 216 seconds for the perfect golden crispy taste.

But the one mistake toast fans always make is pressing the cancel button on their toaster.

Of course it can be tempting to take a sneak peek and see if your toast is almost ready, but doing so can completely ruin the food.

Pressing the cancel button resets the cooking cycle, meaning your toast is much more likely to burn.

Simply make sure your toaster is on the right setting at let it work it's magic, remembering to spread the butter on it as soon as it's done cooking.

Butter your toast as soon as it's out of the toast for the best results Credit: StockFood Creative RM - Getty

