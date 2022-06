Everyone dreams of being a seed investor in companies like Google or Facebook, but the reality is that these companies are few and far between. Still, angel investing does offer the potential for returns that can greatly exceed public markets. Over the last 11 years, I have invested in 120 private companies, mostly at seed stage. Financially, the results have been far above expectations. My first “fund,” the 23 companies that I invested in from 2012 to 2014, had a value of 21.2x total cash invested, and an IRR of 48.6% as of May 31, 2022.

