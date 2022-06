Residents living in two of Carmel’s oldest neighborhoods say they are concerned about the impact of a planned redevelopment and worry it could affect their quality of life. Homeowners in the Johnson Addition and Wilson Village neighborhoods are planning to address the city’s board of zoning appeals this month about a $133 million project that would redevelop the site of a former AT&T building at 210 3rd Ave. SW and two homes on Emerson Road behind it. The development is being proposed by developers Pure Development, Buckingham Companies, Third Street Ventures and Merchants Bank.

3 DAYS AGO