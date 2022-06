SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed the death of a seven-week-old that was taken to the hospital after being transported by EMS from a daycare in Forsyth. Officials say that the baby’s name was Maren Gallagher, and that preliminary autopsy findings suggest that she sustained an injury to her head. They […]

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO