ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Canale is banquet's guest speaker

By STAFF REPORT
Franklin News Post
 3 days ago

SALEM - Former major league player and Class of 2000 inductee George Canale is the guest speaker for the 2022 Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame’s Hot Stove Banquet and Induction Ceremony. The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 31 at the Salem Civic Center. Canale, who hails from...

thefranklinnewspost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin News Post

Sandlot Football registration is open

Franklin County Sandlot Football Association is taking registrations for its 2022 season, which runs from August to November. Sandlot football is for ages 7-12 as of September 30. Deadline to register is Friday, July 1. Single player fee is $110 - $95 football fee, $15 recreation fee (unless previously paid...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Liberty News

Liberty mourns loss of longtime professor

Longtime philosophy professor Dr. Mark Foreman, who impacted thousands of students over his prolific 33-year career at Liberty University, died Friday, June 17, at his home. “Mark exhibited a keen sense of humor that delighted all his colleagues,” said Dr. Bruce Bell, associate dean for the College of Arts & Sciences. “Only a few weeks before Mark’s untimely passing, I joined him and his teaching colleagues for a luncheon where we could share with him how much he meant to us, and it was a lot. He’s one of those rare individuals about whom no one ever said a bad word. He was one of a kind, and he’ll be sorely missed.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Miss Carroll County Ag Fair crowned

Carroll County Ag Fair Pageant winners got together for a group photo after Saturday’s pageant. Back row are Teen Miss Kayleigh Johnson, Preteen Miss Allisyn Aldred, Miss Carroll County Fair Sydney Surratt and Elegant Ms. Brooke Bright. Middle row, Mini Miss Ella Noel and Young Miss Emmarie Taylor. In front are Wee Miss Hayden Goins and Toddler Miss Savannah Jones. Not pictured are Baby Miss Kenzlena Wilson and Petite Miss Arabella Hawks.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Franks + Dranks event returns to Martinsville in July

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville’s Franks + Dranks is coming back for another night of music and food on July 8. The cook-out-themed summer event by Piedmont Arts will be held on Friday, July 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. Music, hot dogs,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Franklin County, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Salem, VA
City
Ferrum, VA
City
Cleveland, VA
Franklin County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
Salem, VA
Sports
WDBJ7.com

Miss Virginia competition returns to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Miss Virginia competition is returning to Roanoke. The Berglund Center will host the event June 23 to 25. The competition will be back in Roanoke for its 67th year after taking place in Lynchburg in the past, and being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
ROANOKE, VA
Liberty News

Construction continues on exciting campus additions, expansions

With multiple construction projects underway over the summer, Liberty University’s campus will soon see even more growth and activity as students dine, cheer on Flames Football, hone their athletic abilities, and engage in outdoor recreation activities at new and upcoming facilities. New Reber-Thomas. With the steel structure erected and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
macaronikid.com

Absolute Queen: A Queen Tribute Concert, June 24

The Flashback Rewind Series at Dr Pepper Park has proved to be a reliably fun and thrilling experience for the concert goers of Roanoke. For the die-hard fans who can’t see their favorite acts anymore, Dr Pepper Park brings only the most talented, accurate and lively tribute performances to Roanoke. For the third time, Absolute Queen, the premier Queen tribute act, will be coming to Roanoke. President of Dr Pepper Park, Waynette Anderson stated “Absolute Queen has one of the absolute best performances out there. You won’t want to miss this, mark your calendars for June 24th!”
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Williams
Person
Betty Compton
NRVNews

Sinkland Farms 2nd Annual Sunflower Festival

Enjoy 3 weekends July 8-24 jam-packed with activities, music, food, and fun for the whole family with 8 acres of 200,000 sunflowers and 20 different varieties! The festival also includes the area’s most noted Arts & Crafts vendors and Pop-up Boutiques featuring both hand-made goods, direct sales and retail outlets. Kids zone includes zip-line, giant slides, face painting, and fun games. For kids there will also be baby farm animals, touch a tractor, and face painting. Plus, enjoy live music (schedule below) with adult beverages and food trucks on-site. On the third weekend Dan Marshall, former Virginia Tech Football Player and American Idol performer will take the stage for performances on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Clam Diggers Seafood

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Ships ahoy, matey! No, not to the coast but to downtown Bedford, where Clam Diggers Seafood owner Tina Gurley brings the coast to you. “I’m still getting the same fresh seafood when I was doing business on the coast. This is a place where you come if you like seafood. We do not fry seafood here,” said Gurley.
BEDFORD, VA
WHSV

Rare 7-stroke lightning flash led to Covington damage

Incredible damage from a lightning strike at the Covington public works from storms last Thursday. Chris Vagasky is a Meteorologist specializing in lightning research and said this was a rare event. “It was 7 cloud to ground strokes from the same lightning channel and hit the same point on the...
COVINGTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal Expos#American Legion Baseball#The Milwaukee Brewers#American Association#The Italian League#Cave Spring#Rbi
WDBJ7.com

Boutique hotel proposed for Crystal Spring Village Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke couple filed a proposal this month to build a modern-looking boutique hotel in the Crystal Spring area. The property will be built where a former Famous Anthony’s restaurant and other local shops were located. The couple says in the application they want to highlight the charm and architecture of the area with the proposed development.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Amtrak sets date for new daily Roanoke service

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Amtrak Release) - Amtrak has scheduled a second daily departure from Roanoke, offering another option for travel to Washington, D.C., and to cities in the Northeast and Southwest Virginia. The new service begins July 11, with tickets already available. The new service means Amtrak offers morning and afternoon...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Solar ordinance addressed by supervisors

On Tuesday, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors put the finishing touches on comprehensive plan and zoning code language dealing with solar facilities. The zoning code and comprehensive plan changes are part of the county’s response to growing interest in solar farming in Franklin County. “We do have two...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
WFXR

Voter guide for Virginia’s June Primary Election

(WFXR) — Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Virginia, which means voters across the Commonwealth will be selecting their party’s candidates ahead of the November General Election. In-person voting If you’re voting in-person for the primaries, polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Look up your polling place by clicking […]
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Danville man guilty of practicing without proper licenses

A Danville man has pleaded guilty in Henry County Circuit Court on June 16 to two misdemeanors in connection with an unfinished home improvement project. Joseph Carter Murphy Jr., 73, pleaded guilty to practicing without a contractor’s license and practicing as an electrician tradesman without a license. There was a felony charge of construction fraud, but because Murphy pleaded guilty to the two misdemeanors, that charge was not prosecuted.
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

DWR finds more fish with lesions in the Jackson River in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) confirms it has found a variety of fish with lesions on the Jackson River between Covington and Clifton Forge. The fish were collected during an electrofishing survey last week. The survey was done in response to reports from a local fishing guide that nearly […]
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy