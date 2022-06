(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the top 5 safest states to be in during the coronavirus pandemic. That's according to WalletHub, which says Nebraska is the 4th-safest state because of its low number of coronavirus hospitalizations and low community transmission. Neighboring Iowa also makes the top 10 at 7th. WalletHub says the safest state is Kansas and the least safe state is Tennessee. A full list of states is available here.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO