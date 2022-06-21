Western New York Resident, Shocking Find On Surveillance Camera
By Kadie Daye
Power 93.7 WBLK
2 days ago
One Western New York town has been experiencing some odd neighborhood activity recently. You may remember…one guy was spotted in early May attempting to get into a vacant, abandoned house on Lewis Rd, but this new situation is unsettling to say the least. A man wearing a green...
As cool as you think it would be, you can't own your own raccoon. And if you are like these people, you aren't doing a good job at hiding it. Back in early June, the Environmental Conservation Police got an urgent call from the Erie County Department of Health. They received a report of a potentially rabid racoon in a pet store. But it wasn't hiding out back or in the ceiling, someone intentionally brought it into the store.
Residents and neighbors in the Springville, New York area are on the lookout for a calf that has been reportedly taken from a near by farm. There is a photo and post on Facebook that has been circulating and any information is helpful. If you have information please call 716...
As the Supreme Court struck down a New York State law that strictly limited the carrying of handguns, the decision prompted frustration among some in Buffalo, the state’s second-largest city where 10 people were killed in gunfire at a grocery store last month. The 18-year-old gunman was armed with...
The Buffalo Police Department just released the body camera footage of the shooting and pursuit after two Buffalo Police Officers were fired upon at nearly point-blank range while they were in their patrol car. A few days ago it's alleged that a man on parole, later identified by the Buffalo...
When it comes to choosing the best hot dog places in Western New York, people definitely have their favorites, but one thing we can all agree on is if it’s a Sahlen’s hot dog, then it’s sure to be a good one. In that regard, this guide won’t steer you wrong if you’re on a quest to find the best hot dog places our region has to offer.
The driver of a fuel truck is recovering from burns after an accident in Sheridan, New York. According to reports, a wheel fell off of a van and caused the fuel truck to swerve and hit another vehicle. The resulting crash also caused an intense fire!. According to deputies, the...
When it comes to summertime in Buffalo and Western New York, few things are more popular on a Saturday or Sunday than a local park, especially if you have a family. Parks are great because you go there for a variety of reasons. You could go there to walk your dogs, maybe go for a walk yourself, let your kids play on the playground, utilize recreational basketball hoops, tennis courts and hockey nets, or simply just want to relax on a bench for a while.
MEDINA, N.Y. — When using cash, make sure it's not labeled "for motion picture use only." That warning comes from the Medina Police Department, which said it has notified of attempts by people to pass along fake money. "Businesses and cashiers should visually check all bills," Medina Police said Thursday, through a post on its Facebook page.
Not everyone had a wonderful Father's Day this year, in fact, one group of people might have wished they just stayed inside on Father's Day 2022. According to a press release issued by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a car traveled into the Port of Buffalo via the Peace Bridge on Buffalo's West Side on Sunday, June 19, 2022, and did a u-turn on the bridge, which required them to stop at a border inspection booth.
With temperatures nearing 100 degrees in Western New York this week, Buffalo residents who are blessed enough to have air conditioning will be blasting that cool air to avoid melting. But what if you’re not one of the lucky ones who has an air conditioning unit or central air in their apartment? Is your landlord required to provide that for you on extremely hot days here in WNY?
LANCASTER, N.Y. — Western New York is getting a fourth Orangetheory Fitness. Local franchise owners David and Donna Kern are opening an Orangetheory this summer in the shopping center at 4908 Transit Road, Lancaster, according to Jorian Holka, regional fitness manager. Orangetheory, a fitness studio franchise based in Boca...
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly impersonating a Grand Island school principal and threatening students to send explicit pictures of themselves. On June 22, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Computer Crimes Unit and the Department of Homeland Security...
In a long-awaited decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down New York state's restrictions against the concealed carry of firearms in public in a 6-3 vote. The majority opinion, written by Clarence Thomas, finds that a New York gun law that lays down a spate of requirements for residents to publicly carry guns with them is in violation of the Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment, which says citizens have a right to equal protection under the laws. The majority ruled that New York's law was unconstitutionally "preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense." To acquire a license to carry, New Yorkers must have no criminal record, be over the age of 21, have "good moral character," and have "proper cause" for obtaining a gun, according to The Washington Post.
There are a bunch of incredible dogs waiting to be adopted in shelters across Western New York. Now, Paula's Donuts has stepped up to get them into homes. Paula's Donuts is doing their best to help get shelter dogs adopted here in Western New York. According to Gabrielle Mediak from WIVB, there are over 70 dogs waiting for forever homes at the Niagara County SPCA. The good news is that it's a no-kill shelter, which means that the dogs do not have to worry about being euthanized if they are not adopted. The bad news for the SPCA is that if they don't get adopted, the SPCA will have to care for them until they do, which is extremely costly over time. The longer they stay, the more expensive it becomes.
The recent massacre in Buffalo, New York has elicited a spate of promises from New York Governor Kathy Hochul. She has recently vowed that she will enact measures to remedy gun violence throughout the state.
A Niagara Falls man did not like the COVID-19 vaccination and testing rules his employer enacted, and the consequences he faced if he did not follow those same rules. That man, identified as 55-year-old Julian A. Urban, was released from his job as a computer technical support specialist at Erie 1 BOCES in West Seneca. Urban refused to submit to any vaccines or testing. Since the New York State Health Department requested all school staff to either be vaccinated or submit to routine testing, he was let go from his position.
Two Buffalo Police Officers were fired upon at nearly point-blank range and luckily were not injured. The same cannot be said for the alleged shooter. According to reporting by the Buffalo News, the two officers were in their patrol car on Friday, June 17, 2022, in the area of Broadway and Sears Street where they were investigating reports of a man shot in the street. During that investigation, officers found a man dead on the ground. That man was later identified as 63-year-old Atlas Johnson from Buffalo. While the officers were in their patrol car, the apparent suspect in the shooting then opened fire on the officers.
Comments / 10