Buffalo, NY

Western New York Resident, Shocking Find On Surveillance Camera

By Kadie Daye
 2 days ago
One Western New York town has been experiencing some odd neighborhood activity recently. You may remember…one guy was spotted in early May attempting to get into a vacant, abandoned house on Lewis Rd, but this new situation is unsettling to say the least. A man wearing a green...

