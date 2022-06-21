Western New York Resident, Shocking Find On Surveillance Camera

There are a bunch of incredible dogs waiting to be adopted in shelters across Western New York. Now, Paula's Donuts has stepped up to get them into homes. Paula's Donuts is doing their best to help get shelter dogs adopted here in Western New York. According to Gabrielle Mediak from WIVB, there are over 70 dogs waiting for forever homes at the Niagara County SPCA. The good news is that it's a no-kill shelter, which means that the dogs do not have to worry about being euthanized if they are not adopted. The bad news for the SPCA is that if they don't get adopted, the SPCA will have to care for them until they do, which is extremely costly over time. The longer they stay, the more expensive it becomes.

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO