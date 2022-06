(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Limit your lawn watering in Weston as PFAS takes another well offline. According to Mike Leischner of WSAU, village leaders say well number four is back offline again after another round of testing came back with elevated levels. This means the village is back to having two wells out of service, and while they are planning to install filtration that will allow at least one to come back online later this fall, they do want customers to limit their lawn watering scheduled for now.

