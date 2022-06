Wallingford police have arrested a teen who is accused of pulling an airsoft rifle that looked like an assault rifle on the clerk of a store Tuesday night. Officers responded to the Citgo Food Bag at 326 South Colony Road at 11:40 p.m. after a hold up alarm went off and the clerk said a male had pulled an assault rifle, pointed it at the clerk and told him to fill a bag with all the money in the register, but the clerk talked the teen down and he ran without any money, heading north on South Colony Road.

WALLINGFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO