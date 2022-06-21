ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justices to decide access to abortion before court’s summer break

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSVN) - Supreme Court Justices may end the federal guarantee of access to...

wsvn.com

The Independent

Roe v Wade – live: Supreme Court to release opinions as US braces for ruling overturning abortion rights

Women and health care providers across the country are preparing for the possible end ofRoe V Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that granted federal protection to abortion rights. The Supreme Court is set to release opinions on Tuesday 21 June.As reported in Politico, a leaked Supreme Court draft decision showed that the court intended to strike down the precedent despite at least three justices claiming during their confirmation hearings that they would recognise precedent. The ruling is expected to come soon, though its unclear exactly how close the court is to a ruling. In the mean time, women are scrambling for healthcare before their rights are stripped away, and doctors are preparing to make difficult judgement calls in a post-Roe America.“How almost dead does someone need to be?” Dr. Leilah Zahedi, a maternal fetal medicine physician in Tennessee who specializes in high-risk pregnancies and performs abortions, asked in a New York Times interview. “Am I to just watch someone bleed to death? Or provide the care and then be reported and go to jail? I don’t know.”
Fox News

Democratic politicians want Supreme Court justices to be 'intimidated' by overturning Roe v Wade: GOP lawmaker

Rep. Claudia Tenney said Democratic lawmakers apparently want Supreme Court justices "to be intimidated" over reversing Roe v. Wade Saturday on "Fox Report." CLAUDIA TENNEY: My concern is that [Democrats] say, "Oh, yeah, well, we wanted more in the bill [protecting Supreme Court justices]. That's why we didn't vote for it. Add an amendment or provide another bill that would provide additional staffing." But I think the real reason they didn't vote for it is they know that their constituents are afraid of what's going to happen if this Dobbs case — the abortion case — comes out. And they know politically their constituents are against it, and they're against the change in the law that could happen.
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

Biden signs bill to protect Supreme Court justices into law

President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday that will give around-the-clock security protection to the families of Supreme Court justices.The new law, which passed the House this week and the Senate last month, comes eight days after a man carrying a gun, knife and zip ties was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house after threatening to kill the justice. The bill calling for the expansion of security protections was approved unanimously by the Senate and passed shortly after the leak of a draft court opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade and sharply curtail abortion rights in roughly half...
The Independent

Quarter of abortion clinics will close if Roe v Wade overturned, study says

More than a quarter of abortion clinics in the US would shut down if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, a new study has revealed.Women and health care providers across the country are preparing for the possible end of the landmark Supreme Court ruling that has granted federal protection to abortion rights for the past 50 years.A leaked Supreme Court draft decision showed that the court intended to strike down the precedent despite at least three justices claiming during their confirmation hearings that they would recognise precedent.According to Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health (ANSIRH),...
The Independent

‘It was really devastating’: South Dakota’s only abortion clinic halts procedures as Supreme Court decides fate of Roe

The only abortion clinic in South Dakota has said it is halting all procedures until the Supreme Court decides the future of Roe v Wade.In an announcement that deeply saddened activists who had fought to defend access to abortion in one of the nation’s battlefields for reproductive rights, Planned Parenthood said procedures at its facility in Sioux Falls were “paused”. It said its clinics in Wisconsin were not booking appointments after 25 June.Meanwhile, the news was celebrated by South Dakota’s deeply conservative governor, Kristi Noem, 50, who has been at the forefront of efforts to turn her state into one...
bloomberglaw.com

Judges in Survey Favor Ethics Code for Supreme Court Justices

97% of respondents said justices should be bound by ethics code. US Supreme Court justices should be bound by an ethics code, fellow judges said in a survey showing concern that the lack of one would undermine confidence in lower courts. The National Judicial College asked more than 12,000 alumni...
The Conversation U.S.

The Supreme Court tends to save the biggest rulings for last – a constitutional expert explains a few good reasons

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York law on June 23, 2022 that had imposed strict limits on carrying a handgun in public. It was a much anticipated decision, as the court continues to issue opinions ahead of wrapping its term in the next week or two. But people were being kept waiting about when exactly the court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which could overturn Roe v. Wade, will be issued. The court announces what days it will release rulings and is only scheduled to announce more on June 24. No one outside the court...
