Hollywood, FL

Supermarket security guard involved in shooting charged with manslaughter

By Rob Garguilo
 2 days ago
Hollywood, FL - A security guard involved in a fatal shooting at a South Florida Publix has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

44-year-old Andre Grey was arrested for the June 10th shooting at the Publix on Polk Street in Hollywood.

According to police, Grey was working as a security guard for the Publix when he shot another man inside the store.

Investigators say the two men knew each other and had been in a fight prior to the shooting.

Hollywood Fire Rescue transported the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Grey turned himself in at the Broward County Jail on Saturday.

He appeared before a Broward County Judge on Sunday.

His bond was set at $100,000.

City
