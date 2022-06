Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A Humboldt County man wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody Wednesday in Willow Creek. On June 22, 2022, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received information that 41-year-old Cody Benjamin Sides was seen in the area of The Terrace Lane in Willow Creek. Sides was wanted on numerous local and out of county warrants, including a warrant for attempted murder out of Trinity County. Deputies have continued to search for Sides since he last evaded law enforcement on March 26 in the Weitchpec area.

WILLOW CREEK, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO