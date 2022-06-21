ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

By Saratogian staff
Saratogian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIEROGHI SALE: Christ the Savior Church, 349 Eastline Rd., Ballston Lake is having a pieroghi sale on Tuesday, June 21st.. As usual we will have potato/cheese, sauerkraut, and farmer’s cheese pieroghis. All pierogi orders are $10/dz.. Please call 518-363-0001. P/U will be from noon- 1 p.m. We will not be making...

Saratogian

Hochul announces 23 properties for registers of historic places

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state Board for Historic Preservation has recommended adding 23 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places and making one crucial amendment to the documentation of another. The nominated properties include two Buffalo schools where a...
POLITICS
Saratogian

Stewart’s Shops inducted into New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — Fittingly, on the first day of summer, Stewart’s Shops was inducted into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. State Sen. Jim Tedisco and State Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh made the designation at the first Stewart’s Shops store at 170 Church Ave. in Ballston Spa.
Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: GCAR members volunteer with Habitat for Humanity

Members of the Greater Capital Association of REALTORS® (GCAR) Community Relations Committee and Board of Directors recently volunteered with Habitat for Humanity at a new Habitat House Schenectady, N.Y. The Carrie Street property is new construction that when complete will be home to a first-time homebuyer. Brenda Larkin, Kathleen Sullivan, Felton McLaughlin, Rachel Pitts, Community Relations Chair Karen Cahill and Diane Sluus enjoyed taping, caulking and painting trim inside the two-story, four-bedroom house to help get it ready for the new owners. (Photo provided)
SCHENECTADY, NY
Saratogian

Entertainment calendar

Please email entertainment listings to entertainment518@digitalfirstmedia.com. JENNINGS LANDING: 1 Quay St., Albany. Lita Ford, 5 p.m. www.albanyevents.org. NO FUN: 275 River St., Troy. Super Dark Thursday, 8 p.m. www.nofuntroy.com. CAFFE LENA: 47 Phila St., Saratoga Springs. Bobby Rush, 7 p.m. caffelena.org. Friday, June 24, 2022. 9 MAPLE AVENUE: Saratoga Springs....
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Wilton, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga Regional YMCA and Saratoga Senior Center break ground on $8.2M joint intergenerational wellness capital project

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Leaders from the Saratoga Regional YMCA and Saratoga Senior Center broke ground on a joint capital project on Tuesday that will create an intergenerational community hub dedicated to health and wellness. The $8.2 million initiative will add approximately 38,000 square feet to the YMCA’s West...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Saratogian

Nine Pin releases new seasonal cider

ALBANY, N.Y. — Nine Pin Ciderworks recently released its newest seasonal cider style, Lavender Lemonade, just in time for the summer solstice. The cider is a refreshing twist on Nine Pin’s classic farmhouse blend of apples, infused with culinary lavender and a finishing touch of lemon juice. To...
ALBANY, NY
Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: CDTA, Alzheimer’s Association team up for ‘Driving Out Alzheimer’ campaign

The Capital District Transportation Authority and the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern New York Chapter recently teamed up for the “Driving Out Alzheimers” campaign. June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month and to help raise awareness, CDTA bus operators, technicians and administrative staff went “go purple” by wearing “End Alz” shirts. The CDTA fleet of buses also included digital headway signs and on-board infotainment screens directing people to www.alz.org. (Photo provided)
ADVOCACY
Saratogian

Saratoga Central Catholic School announces valedictorian, salutatorian

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Central Catholic School announced Thomas Sherwin as the valedictorian and Allison Motler as salutatorian for the Class of 2022. Sherwin came to SCC as a sixth-grader after graduating from St. Clement’s in 2015; his mom, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and grandfather all graduated from SCC as well. He is the oldest of seven boys. Sherwin has three brothers at SCC with him, and another three at St. Clement’s who will be coming to SCC in a few years. During Thomas’ time at SCC, he enjoyed and competed in cross country running, basketball, baseball, bowling, and indoor and outdoor track and field, listing cross country running as his favorite sport.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: Physical Education Leadership Award presented to Ballston Spa students

The Ballston Spa Middle School Physical Education staff recently presented students with the annual Sandy Morley PE Leadership Award. The Physical Education (PE) staff selected six eighth-grade students who demonstrated great leadership and responsibility in the PE program, are respectful of others, make good decisions, value learning, are physically active, and have a positive influence on their peers. The following students were the recipients for the 2021-2022 school year: Steven Fodera, Lucas Guest, Sean Pausley, Aubrey Kramer, Cooper Eldridge and Karsyn Messina. (Photo provided)
BALLSTON SPA, NY

