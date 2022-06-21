SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Central Catholic School announced Thomas Sherwin as the valedictorian and Allison Motler as salutatorian for the Class of 2022. Sherwin came to SCC as a sixth-grader after graduating from St. Clement’s in 2015; his mom, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and grandfather all graduated from SCC as well. He is the oldest of seven boys. Sherwin has three brothers at SCC with him, and another three at St. Clement’s who will be coming to SCC in a few years. During Thomas’ time at SCC, he enjoyed and competed in cross country running, basketball, baseball, bowling, and indoor and outdoor track and field, listing cross country running as his favorite sport.

