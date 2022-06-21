ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Portion of West 130th in Cleveland closed due to water main break

WKYC
WKYC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND — Drivers were rerouted Tuesday morning when a water main broke on West 130th and Tradewinds Drive. A spokesperson for Cleveland Water said crews were called to the area around 1:30 a.m. The 12" main caused significant water flow to the roadways,...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Strongsville road remains closed until Friday due to water main break

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12″ water main broke early Tuesday on W. 130th Street and affected traffic in both Strongsville and North Royalton. Officials said the break actually created a sinkhole in the road. Cleveland Water Department crews finished their work late Tuesday evening; however, the road still...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
WKYC

I-90 eastbound at E. 222nd closed due to sign work

CLEVELAND — A portion of I-90 eastbound in Cleveland is closed due to sign work on Thursday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, traffic is being routed off I-90 at E. 200th St. and returning to I-90 at E. 222nd St. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route if available.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

SkyFOX: Water main break closes section of W. 130th

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — SkyFOX video shows a water main break in Strongsville that closed W. 130th Street at Tradewinds Drive between Drake and Hunt. Crews are pumping water out of the gaping hole and the road is blocked until the mess is cleaned up. Police are however allowing local traffic to get access to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Traffic
WKYC

Northeast Ohio fire officials warn of dangers associated with fireworks

CLEVELAND — Fire officials across Northeast Ohio are warning residents about the dangers associated with fireworks ahead of the holiday week. As firework sales skyrocket, populated communities in Northeast Ohio are restricting the use of consumer fireworks. "Nobody intends to shoot a firework towards something else, nobody intends to...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West 130th#Drivers#Cleveland Water#Android
cleveland19.com

Another ‘huge swarm’ of mayflies spotted overnight over Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sorry to “bug” you, but the mayflies are coming!. No, that was not a rain shower in the distance moving towards the northern Ohio shoreline. The National Weather Service shared a radar graphic that shows a “huge swarm” of mayflies over the western basin of Lake Erie.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

2 injured in I-90 W crash that flipped vehicle: EMS

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) — A crash on I-90 westbound that caused major traffic backup Wednesday afternoon is now clear, Ohio Department of Transportation reported. Cleveland EMS said they transported a 16-year-old girl in critical condition to University Hospitals and then took 53-year-old man to Cleveland Clinic following the crash. The man was reportedly stable. Drivers […]
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Westlake joins list of cities banning residents from discharging fireworks

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake city officials recently voted to make discharging fireworks in the city illegal. Westlake city officials said this is an effort to reduce the risk of fires and traumatic injuries. In Westlake, the fireworks ban does not apply to sparklers, noisemakers and small novelty smoke bombs.
WESTLAKE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police to hold OVI checkpoint on city’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police announced officers will conduct an OVI checkpoint on June 23. It will take place from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m., according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia. Ciaccia said the checkpoint will be operated in the area of Lee Road and Harvard Avenue.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in East Cleveland investigated a pedestrian-involved crash into the overnight hours. The crash was first reported at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Noble Road. According to the East Cleveland police chief, the pedestrian was in critical condition when...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Driver claims $600 found in purse is for hair, eyelashes enhancement: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer was patrolling the Motel 6 parking lot June 13 and checked a car that had dark tinted windows. The registered owner had a suspended license and an Ohio Identification card. A bit later, he saw the car leave the lot and turn onto Engle Road. He activated the cruiser’s emergency lights and siren. The car pulled over. The officer asked the driver to lower the rear passenger windows since the tint was very dark and he was unable to see inside. The motorist said she should not be driving and her passenger was supposed to drive. The motorist was the car’s owner. She did not have a valid driver’s license. The passenger provided her Indiana Identification card. Both women should not be driving, according to background checks. They gave the officer permission to search the car. The officer found a large stack of folded money, about $600, inside the driver’s purse. He also found a single dollar bill tightly rolled with white powder residue in it. The officer checked the passenger’s purse and found a second rolled dollar bill with white residue. He asked the driver why she had so much money. She said it was for her hair and eyelashes. The driver was cited for traffic offenses and both, for have drug paraphernalia. They were released at the scene.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy