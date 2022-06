BIRCH RUN, Mich. - Martha Jones says she is canceling her plans for the summer. Jones says prices have gone up at the grocery store and she lives on a fixed income. "You know being on social security. That's all I get. I don't get a pension or anything like that just you know, the bills have to be paid first. And then what's left after the bills is what I have to work with, which usually isn't a whole lot," says Jones.

