LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened its first Louisville restaurant on Tuesday. The new location at 12929 Shelbyville Road in Middletown is the first in a multi-unit franchise agreement to develop seven new restaurants in the Louisville area over the next several years, according to a news release. We first told you about Freddy's entrance into the Louisville market in October, when its Shepherdsville, Kentucky, location opened.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO