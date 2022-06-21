ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

3 stabbed in Ocean City near Boardwalk

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEAN CITY, Md. - Authorities say three people were stabbed after a fight late Monday night...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Police: Multiple injured in serious assault in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police are investigating a serious assault that left multiple people injured late Monday night. We’re told the incident happened just before midnight, in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Officers witnessed a fight between multiple people and approached the altercation, locating three victims suffering from stab wounds.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Second pedestrian struck by vehicle in Ocean City

A pedestrian was struck by a car in uptown Ocean City on Wednesday night, the second person to get hit by a vehicle in two days. Ocean City Police responded to the incident at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday near 139th Street and Coastal Highway. Though not many details were...
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
Ocean City, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Dispatch

Visiting Volunteer Firefighter Dies Crossing Coastal Highway

OCEAN CITY — A vehicle-pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway on Monday night claimed the life of a visiting volunteer firefighter in the resort for the annual convention. The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Coastal Highway in the area of 46th Street. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk, according to police reports.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

In Most Recent Collision In North OC, Pedestrian Listed As Stable; Police Offer Safety Reminders

OCEAN CITY – For the second time this week, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Coastal Highway late Wednesday night. Around 10:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of Coastal Highway and 139th Street for a reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed the pedestrian, a 43-year-old female, was crossing the highway from east to west in a crosswalk, but against a no-walk signal, according to police reports.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Pedestrian hit, killed in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – A 22-year-old Elkton man was killed in a crash Monday night in Ocean City. At around 9:40 p.m., police say a pedestrian was in the roadway in the area of 46th Street and Coastal Highway, not in a marked crosswalk. The vehicle that hit the victim was driving northbound on Coastal Highway at the time of the crash.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

One arrested, second sought in Seaford shooting investigation

SEAFORD, Del. – A Seaford man has been arrested and another is wanted following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 3 p.m., troopers responded to the 10000 block of Greentop Road for a report of shots fired. Further investigation revealed that two subjects in a Toyota Corolla had fired several gunshots at a nearby residence before fleeing the area. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident, and the home itself was not hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
SEAFORD, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boardwalk#Violent Crime
WGAL

Three people stabbed in Ocean City, Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Three people were stabbed late Monday night near the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. The stabbing happened just off the boardwalk near Wicomico Street before midnight. Police said a fight led to the stabbings. The three people were taken to the hospital. There is no...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Three arrested for possessing guns and drugs in Ocean City

Three men from Delaware were arrested in Ocean City last weekend after they were found to be in possession of a loaded gun, narcotics, and over $3,000 in cash. Dover residents Devondre Eric Deshawn Cuffee, 32, and Lourich Vicario, 34, along with Patrick Lamar Cuffee, 32, of Felton, Delaware face felony charges after Ocean City Police smelled burnt marijuana coming from their car at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 18 near 18th Street.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigation Underway After Three, Including Minor, Stabbed In Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people, including a minor, were hospitalized after they were stabbed in Ocean City near the boardwalk around midnight Monday, police said. Ocean City Police Department responded to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue for reports of a fight. One of the adult victims was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore City, the second adult was flown to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, and the third victim, identified only as a juvenile, was transported to a hospital in Salisbury. The conditions of the three victims are currently unknown. The investigation is still ongoing and active, and no arrests have yet been announced in the incident. Missy Johnson, visiting from Virginia, said potential violence is the reason she only brings her grandchildren to the boardwalk during the day. But others say they aren’t fearful. “I feel comfortable coming down here,” said Michael Agro, who has been visiting the resort town all his life. “Law enforcement is out there doing their job. It’s one of my favorite places in the world, it’s always been safe for me.”    
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMDT.com

Mobile home destroyed by fire in Bethany Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, MD- A fire at the Engola Beach Estate mobile home park in Rehoboth Beach destroyed a home Thursday night, with firefighters working to stop the damage from spreading to surrounding units. “I opened my door and all I could see was orange,” said next-door neighbor Judi Hatchel.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WUSA9

Ocean City fight leaves three people stabbed, police say

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Police in Ocean City are investigating after three people were stabbed late Monday night. Ocean City Police Department officers arrived on the scene of a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue just before midnight. A preliminary investigation found that officers...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Daily Voice

Swimmer, 21, Drowns At Ocean City Park

A 21-year-old man from Cumberland County drowned after getting caught in a rip current off Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City, authorities said. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol gave CPR to Nathaniel Figueroa of Vineland before he was brought to Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point where he died on Friday, June 17, according to New Jersey State Park Police.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Mobile home burns in Angola Beach Estates; investigation ongoing

The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded at about 9:40 p.m., June 22, to a report of a mobile home fire on Talbot Drive in the Angola Beach Estates community. Arriving crews found a mobile home with flames throughout. The home’s resident was safely outside. Rehoboth Beach crews were...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Funeral Today for Wicomico Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md.- The funeral will be held today for Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, who was shot and killed last week in the line of duty. Hilliard's funeral service is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, located at 217 Beaglin Dr. in Salisbury. A public viewing will be held at the church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WBOC

Wicomico County Corporal Glenn Hilliard Laid to Rest

SALISBURY, Md.- Funeral services were held Tuesday afternoon for Cpl. Glenn Hilliard, the Wicomico County sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed last week while trying to arrest a fugitive. More than 1,000 officers from Delaware, Maryland and other states, along with members of the community that Hilliard served, attended...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Fatal collision in Ocean City, car strikes pedestrian

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is currently on the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of 47th Street and Coastal Highway northbound. OCPD has confirmed the pedestrian was struck and killed during this crash. Traffic northbound is currently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy