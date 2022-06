Good late Wednesday evening/early Thursday morning, everyone. Thanks to our frontal system that parked itself over the region, temperatures were a little bit better compared to the middle 90s we saw on Tuesday. After we started Wednesday morning out with lows around 70°, we topped back out at 91° for the afternoon at Joplin Regional. As I just mentioned, the front is parked right on top of the area for tonight and will stay there for our Thursday. However, this isn’t the front that will scrub out some of the heat. While it will keep some t-storm chances in the forecast, the cold front working across the Pacific Northwest will be the one to give us a break in the heat for early next week.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO