Oregon’s minimum wage will increase in Eugene, Salem and many areas of the state to $13.50 starting July 1, the latest in a line of minimum wage increases set by a 2016 law.

The current minimum wage in Eugene, Salem and metropolitan areas of northwestern Oregon is $12.75.

The minimum wage in Portland and Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties goes up to $14.75 from $14, and in rural counties it goes up to $12.50 from $12.

“While we do not yet know how many jobs will earn the minimum wage next month, we do know about 5% of all jobs in Oregon earned the minimum wage after the last increase in July of 2021,” said Bob Uhlenkott, director of research for the Oregon Employment Department.

Hiring: Eugene restaurants strategize for World Athletics Championships amid staffing shortages

The standard minimum wage in Oregon has increased from $9.25 in 2016, when a law was passed that gave yearly increases in the state’s minimum wage.

Starting in 2023, the minimum wage will be adjusted based on the Consumer Price Index. The wage will be rounded to the nearest nickel. The minimum wage in the Portland area will continue to be $1.25 more than in other areas like Eugene and Salem.

The unemployment rate in Oregon dropped to 3.6% for May, the lowest rate since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when it was 3.3% in March 2020.

Uhlenkott said the state has regained 90% of jobs lost in the early days of the pandemic, compared to 96% nationwide.

Oregon has 1,944,000 employed in May 2022, now more than the 1,938,000 employed in February 2020.

“This means there are more people working in Oregon than ever before,” Uhlenkott said.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. That has been the same since 2009. Oregon is one of 30 states that have a minimum wage above the national minimum.

Washington has the highest minimum wage at $14.49 per hour. Oregon has the fifth-highest minimum wage in the United States.

Lawmakers who oppose higher minimum wages often predict the number of people unemployed will rise when it increases.

“You can find all kinds of research on both sides of that topic about how increased minimum wage increases add jobs or destroy jobs. You can kind of pick your side there,” Uhlenkott said.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon’s minimum wage will increase in Eugene, Salem and many areas of the state to $13.50