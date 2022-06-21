ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Miller reelected to Board of Governors of State Bar of Georgia

CNHI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerry L. Miller of Mitchell & Mitchell P.C. in Dalton was reelected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia and was installed June 4. Miller will continue to serve in the Conasauga Judicial Circuit, Post...

www.cnhi.com

