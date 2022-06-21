Miller reelected to Board of Governors of State Bar of Georgia

The Augusta Mayor’s race started out with a field of 9 candidates and it all came down to one tonight. Local businessman Garnett Johnson won the runoff race today, beating opponent Steven Kendrick with 53% of the vote. In the May 24th primary, Kendrick led Johnson by 105 votes, but no one had 50 % of the vote, plus one, to win the race outright.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO