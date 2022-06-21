ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Rural grocers gather in Wichita to talk about issues

By Ryan Newton
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Access to fresh foods is more than just an urban issue. It is an issue that faces many rural communities across Kansas.

On Monday, rural grocers from across the United States met in Wichita at the Drury Plaza Broadview for a National Rural Grocery Summit by K-State Research and Extension . It gives grocers the chance to network with each other.

One organizer said that urban and rural grocery stores look different but share some common problems.

“Distribution is a challenge in urban and rural areas. The challenge just looks slightly different. So in urban areas, it might be that it’s difficult to fit a full-scale truck into a downtown corridor whereas in rural areas it might be difficult to get that to even come to this store,” Rial Carver, K-State Rural Grocery Initiative, said.

Carver added supply chain continues to be a challenge now. However, she says often rural grocers have great community connections with their customers.

“So one grocer, who’s actually here today, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, took to Facebook, daily Facebook live conversations with her customers to share what was going on at the store, what did not come in on the truck that day and when they think they might get that in,” Carver added.

There is hope for grocers. Carver said young people are returning to their hometowns and looking for ways to engage in their communities.

