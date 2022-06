The White Sox still can’t quite crack the .500 threshold, but they’re getting closer. The team had an opportunity to not only sweep the Blue Jays on Wednesday, but also to secure a winning record for the first time since May 25 when they were 22-21. But coming off of Tuesday night’s 12-inning victory, and with Tim Anderson taking a doctor-mandated off day, the team came out flat and fell 9-5. Regardless of the missed opportunity, the White Sox have been playing much better baseball lately, and will try again to break through for a winning record when the Orioles come to town.

