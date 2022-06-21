I Traveled 4,000 Miles To Lanai, Hawaii For An Ancient De-Stressing Ritual
2 days ago
Miles away from the shiny, tourist-filled streets of Waikiki Beach nestles the quiet island of Lanai — an apostrophe-shaped isle of lush greenery and jagged volcanic rock that flies humbly under-the-radar compared to its flashier nearby cousins, Maui and Oahu. Once known as Pineapple Island for producing 75% of the world’s...
TravelAwaits’ 2022 Best Of Travel Awards, presented by Medjet, showcases our readers’ favorite destinations and businesses. Nominations took place in early March, and voting for the finalists ended in early May. We hope these picks inspire your future adventures; congrats to all of the winners!. Ahh… the beach!...
Off of Panama’s Pacific coast lies the Pearl Islands, an archipelago consisting of around 200 small islands. The island closest to the mainland (Panama City) is Taboga, and it is home to the Sunfired Retreat Centre where Dr. Aris LaTham hosts his wellness retreats against a backdrop of lush green rainforests and jungles.
Known for its lavish wealth, luxury shopping, vibrant nightlife, and state-of-the-art architecture, Dubai is now working to become a world-class beach resort destination. Named Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, this private island resort is one of the latest and most ambitious projects in Dubai. As CNN reported, it replicates the Maldives, a world-famous paradise destination that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. The resort is owned by Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas.
Small ship cruise line Windstar Cruises is celebrating 35 years of offering cruises to Tahiti in 2022 and they are the only U.S. based cruise line to sail in the region year round. This October, Windstar Cruises will have two different cruise ships sailing to Tahiti offering even more opportunity...
A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean. “SHARKCANO”—the first ever shark–volcano in the world! Sure, it may sound like a cheesy sci-fi movie, but believe it or not, this thing is real. Yes, there are actual, real-life sharks living inside of a submarine volcano. And this shark-infested volcano just erupted in the Pacific Ocean! NASA recently collected an image of a large plume emerging from Kavachi, a submarine volcano filled with sharks. But what are a bunch of sharks doing inside this active underwater volcano?
The corpse of a rarely seen type of beaked whale recently washed up on a California beach with mysterious wounds on its face and scrape marks all over its body. Experts are unsure what caused these injuries, how the whale died or even which species this pointy-nosed cetacean belongs to.
Who doesn't love the thought of a vacation home at the beach, a place to get away for weekend respites or long summer stretches? It's even better to buy a home in a spot that other people will love to...
Click here to read the full article. There’s something for everyone at this $25 million South Florida manse, whether you’re an art lover, car aficionado, sun seeker or history buff. Located in Highland Beach, Florida, which is part of Palm Beach County, this residence also pleasantly stands out from its neighbors with its gorgeous Renaissance-style architecture.
The grand entrance looks plucked out of Italy and has two sweeping stone staircases that lead to the front door. Inside, there’s a dramatic double-height foyer with tall glass windows that drench the home in natural sunlight. The 12,000-square-foot house has six bedrooms, six bathrooms...
There's nothing like a nice day on the beach with your entire family. And we mean your whole family — dogs included. Dogs have long been man's best friend, but more than ever, people are considering their furballs just another one of the group. According to a 2019 survey by SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence, 98% of people surveyed consider their dogs to be members of the family. That makes it little surprise that more people are looking to take their pets on vacation with them too, including to beach vacations around the nation. If you're looking to travel with your pup to a gorgeous beach for your next getaway, we're here to help. Here are 10 of the best dog-friendly beaches in America.
You may think you want to head to a vacation destination with soft, white-sand beaches, but what if we told you, you can experience something even cooler? The Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago located off the coast of northwestern Africa, is already home to some of the most stunning shorelines around. Here, you'll find crystalline waters, craggy cliffs, and plenty of fluffy sand beaches, too. But, you'll also find one of the most unusual beaches on Earth: the "Popcorn Beach." Popcorn Beach (or Playa del Bajo de la Burra) is located on the island of Fuerteventura and has the rather unique "sand" that resembles puffed-up popcorn, just like the stuff you'd get at the movie theater. However, the kernels aren't actually sand. Rather, they are coral fossils that have washed ashore and are now dusted with volcanic ash, which gives them that bright white, popcorn-like color and shape.
Hurricane season just started, though it's coming in with a bang. Only days after Hurricane Agatha tore through Mexico and parts of the Caribbean, tropical storm Alex is blowing through Cuba, Bermuda, and even certain parts of the U.S. So if you reside in a coastal community that's prone to floods, storms, or high winds, we strongly suggest following a map of tropical storm Alex.
Sharks are present in all the world’s oceans, whether we are aware of them or not! From the warm waters of Hawaii to the cold depths of Alaska, these fish are some of the most common in the ocean. The United States is home to a lot of coastlines and, subsequently, a lot of sharks. Today, we are going to be looking at some of the largest sharks that can be found off the coast and find out exactly where they live. Let’s discover: The 8 largest sharks lurking off the United States Coast!
A sunset view, piña colada in hand, and your own slice of beachfront property… it’s what keeps me binge-watching “Beachfront Bargain Hunt.” But from the inevitable environmental concerns of sea levels rising to pesky (and expensive!) HOAs and complicated zoning laws, buying a house at the beach isn’t always a breeze.
Volcanoes and sharks are two of nature’s most powerful and extreme forces, and they are both terrifying and fascinating. The combination of these two would only happen in a cheesy science fiction film, right? Wrong. Stranger things have certainly happened, but this could be the first of many. “Sharkcano” isn’t just the name of a campy summer film. It’s the name of a real-life phenomenon discovered by scientists on an expedition in 2015 when they found sharks living within one of the world’s most active underwater volcanoes. But how can sharks survive in a volcano? For the time being, this and several other research questions raised by “Sharkcano” remain unclear. However, people worldwide are fascinated by the interesting geomorphological feature, which includes sharks roaming around a dangerous lava-spewing vent. This article will explore the true story behind volcano sharks and other interesting facts.
