ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Fasten your seatbelt: we are flying into months of UK travel chaos. But who will protect passengers? | Callum Tennant

By Callum Tennant
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLvjs_0gHEtCBf00
People queue for check-in at the Easyjet counter Stansted Airport England Britain Uk<br>AAANG8 People queue for check-in at the Easyjet counter Stansted Airport England Britain Uk Photograph: David Pearson/Alamy

Flying certainly isn’t as glamorous as it once was, but that doesn’t mean it has been as painful as it is right now. Airlines charge customers for small comforts – such as sitting next to the person you booked the flight with – and that’s if your flight even gets off the ground. Many customers have been left grounded after cancelled flights , praying they’ll get the compensation they’re legally entitled to. It’s not a situation that any sector, or regulator, should be happy with.

Aviation is a cutthroat business with extremely tight profit margins. The sector is littered with corpses, such as Monarch and Thomas Cook, showing what happens to businesses with an unsustainable model. But the current crisis is the result of airlines being too focused on profits and not paying enough attention to customers and staff wellbeing.

You may remember a time when airline staff brought round meals on your flight to Spain, but these extras were the first on the chopping board as market liberalisation in Europe led to the rise of budget carriers who would set the pace for a race to the bottom between providers.

Budget airlines tried to poach business travellers from legacy carriers and, in return, legacy carriers embraced a discount airline approach in their economy class. Foreign holidays became more accessible, but travellers began to feel like figures on a balance sheet rather than valued customers.

Staff began to take industrial action over cost-cutting and pay, with staff at British Airways striking in 2009 and again in 2017 . While management told staff members of the importance of cost-effectiveness, the message was undermined by pay rises at the top. In 2019, the then chief executive of BA, Alex Cruz, caused outrage when he accepted a “£530,000” pay rise , while pilots did not receive pay increases to the extent they’d requested.

Then Covid-19 hit. Airlines, airports and third parties involved in aviation laid off hundreds of thousands of workers. Many workers whose careers spanned several decades were made redundant without a second thought. Aviation firms have been accused of operating “fire and re-hire” schemes, abusing the spirit of the furlough scheme and of cutting too deep . In 2020, the UK parliament’s transport committee accused some airlines of making a “calculated attempt to take advantage of the pandemic to cut jobs”. Throughout the pandemic, many airlines also failed to provide full cash refunds to consumers when they were required to do so by law.

As we come out of the pandemic, it often seems that things are getting worse rather than better. Wizz Air’s chief executive József Váradi said staff should go “ the extra mile ” when tired so the airline could avoid cancelling flights. The comment was met with outrage by pilot unions, who said the comments demonstrated a “deficient safety culture”. Wizz Air denied that Váradi was specifically targeting pilots, insisting that he was speaking to all staff, and said that “safety has, and always will be, our first priority”.

Related: Flight cancellations and delays: how to claim against an airline

As thousands of flights are cancelled over the coming months, there are fears that consumers might again be misled by airlines seeking to limit payouts. The UK’s own air regulator, which is in charge of protecting travellers, has admitted its enforcement powers regarding airline refunds are insufficient.

At the end of April, the UK parliament’s transport committee said that the UK Civil Aviation Authority urgently required the power to impose financial penalties on airlines that did not provide full refunds to consumers when they were required to do so by law. The parliamentary committee also urged the government to introduce a mechanism to ensure that when entitled to a refund by law, airline passengers were granted automatic compensation.

But it’s not all bad news. In a sign that shareholders might also have had enough, BA’s parent company, IAG, is facing a possible shareholder revolt over a decision to increase chief executive Luis Gallego Martín’s share awards, despite enormous losses during the pandemic. Starting earlier this year, BA passengers were once again given free food and drink on short-haul flights after the airline’s boss admitted scrapping perks had been a mistake.

Restoring faith in UK aviation will take more than just a sandwich, however. Job security for staff and new powers to the industry regulator must also be on the menu.

  • Callum Tennant is a freelance travel and energy reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Airlines#Traveler#Seatbelt#Europe#Uk#Easyjet
Inc.com

In the Midst of Hundreds of Canceled Flights, Delta Air Lines Did Something Completely Unexpected. It's What Every Company Should Do

When something goes wrong, just do whatever it takes to make it right. Travel has been making something of a comeback lately. As the pandemic has ebbed, and as people have begun to return to whatever "normal life" looks like, at this point, a lot of them are more willing to get on an airplane than at any point over the last two years.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Pilot calls POLICE to help trapped passengers flee Tui jet after ground crew who took so long to load bags that the flight was cancelled then 'abandoned’ them on the runway at Manchester for three HOURS

A pilot was forced to call the police to help hundreds of passengers disembark an 'abandoned' plane after they were left sat on the runway for three hours due to staff shortages. Holidaymakers were left onboard the aircraft at Manchester Airport on Monday evening, with the TUI flight due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Best U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

A number of factors have combined to make air travel harder now than it’s been in years, including staff shortages (from pilots and onboard crews to baggage handlers and other ground personnel); increasingly unstable weather; and disruptive passenger violence, which has exploded since the beginning of the pandemic. (See 50 ways air travel has changed […]
TRAVEL
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

327K+
Followers
79K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy