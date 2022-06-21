ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

City Foundry STL celebrates Pride Month with 4-day event

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Foundry STL is celebrating Pride Month...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stljewishlight.org

Where St. Louis Jews go to find their favorite Challah

Challah is a perfect symbol of the Jewish faith. It’s the centerpiece of the Shabbat table and has become interwoven into all fabrics of Jewish society in one way or another. Challah is made in various sizes and shapes, all of which have a meaning. Braided ones, which may...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Metro Theater Company presents 'In My Granny's Garden'

Metro Theater Company (MTC), St. Louis’s premier professional theater for youth and families and St. Louis’ third-oldest professional theater company, presents In My Granny’s Garden—an ideal production for spring that celebrates the wonders of being outdoors and the magic of growing your own food. In My...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Three teens discuss the toxic hookup culture in Jewish youth groups and summer camps

Jewish summer camps and youth movements are a time-honored tradition—tens of thousands of Jewish teens participate. But a group of young Jews is calling out what they say is a “toxic hookup culture” in many of these institutions. In this episode of Can We Talk?, Jen Richler talks with Dahlia Soussan, Ellanora Lerner and Madeline Canfield, three of the founders of Jewish Teens for Empowered Consent, about how they hope to change the culture.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
101wkqx.com

A Small IL Town Toyed With People’s Emotions By Telling Everyone Chick-Fil-A Was Coming

In Bethalto, IL, a town of about 9,200 people, a sign was put up on Tuesday that read “Chick-Fil-A Coming Soon.” The sign was taken down 30 minutes after it went up, after it was reported to police by a public works employee. The police shared the picture of the sign on their Facebook page alerting citizens that Chick-Fil-A is indeed NOT coming to their town. The closest one is about 20 miles away. They think it was part of a TikTok challenge where people put up signs that read “coming soon…”
BETHALTO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
West Newsmagazine

Celebrate July 4th with these West County events

Across West County, Fourth of July celebrations offer the opportunity to gather together with friends and family to enjoy fireworks, concerts, kids activities and even a car show. There’s no better time than now to plan a fun-filled Fourth. Here’s how. CHESTERFIELD. Chesterfield Stars and Stripes 5K-10K Run...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KSDK

2 women carjacked in St. Louis

A carjacking in north St. Louis left two women without a way home to Milwaukee. It happened at around midnight Thursday at Blair Avenue and Monroe Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Weekend filled with fun events

On Thursday, the Addiction Dance Nationals kicks off its four-day run at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. Super Mini and Mini competitons are on Thursday, with an opening number before the competition begins. (Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau)
COLLINSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Arnold Food Pantry clients receive free gas cards today

ARNOLD, Mo. – The Arnold Food Pantry is handing out free gas cards Thursday to its clients. The money comes from donations from Arsenal Credit Union and Fireworks City. The Arnold Food Pantry is the largest independent food distribution center in the St. Louis area.
ARNOLD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foundry#Pride Month#Stl#Racism#City Foundry Stl
KSDK

Bluey’s Big Play comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in 2023

ST. LOUIS — The beloved Heeler family is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre next year in Bluey’s Big Play. The Bluey live show brings the Emmy award-winning children’s television series to life through puppetry. The blue heelers will be performing four times at the Fabulous Fox...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Bourbon Society: Bourbon & Brews

The Freedom Suits Memorial is set to be unveiled at a ceremony in downtown St. Louis on Monday evening. Woman killed, suspect on the run after shooting in north St. Louis. A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis city late Sunday night, police said the suspect is still on the run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Benefit concert set July 9 at Collinsville theater

A July 9 benefit concert for Angel O'Malley-Lipham is planned at the Miner's Theater in Collinsville. O'Malley-Lipham is director of services at the Collinsville Food Pantry. In Spring 2021 she was diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer which had spread to her liver and lymph nodes. She has been undergoing multiple rounds of aggressive chemotherapy and immunotherapy, which has shown promising results including shrinking her esophogeal tumor. All proceeds from the show will help to pay steadily mounting medical bills.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The Telegraph

Granite City holds auditions for Catch Me If You Can Thursday

GRANITE CITY - The Alfresco Art Center, 2041 Delmar Ave, in Granite City will be hosting auditions for their production of "Catch Me If You Can" at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23 and 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25. Based on the true story of one of the most famous con artists in history, Frank Abagnale Jr., Catch Me If You Can is a rousing musical set in the 1960s. We begin as Frank is captured by Agent Carl Hanratty, after years of pursuit. Frank, however, thinks the audience deserves to hear his version of the truth, and narrates his life as a hip, dance-heavy variety television show. Frank, as a teenager, runs away from his unhappy home to live a life of great adventure, conning people by assuming a multitude of identities: airplane pilot, doctor, and lawyer, to name a few. A fast, rollicking musical by the creative team behind Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can tells the tale of an ingenious, yet lonely, boy looking for his place in the world. Visit alfrescoproductions.org/auditions for character breakdown and more info. To sign up, visit https://www.signupgenius.com .
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX2Now

Winning $100,000 scratchers ticket sold in St. Louis County

DES PERES, Mo. – Someone won $100,000 after buying a $5 scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery. The winner was so shocked that he thought the ticket was fake. The player was on a lunch break when he decided to stop by the Circle K on Manchester Road in Des Peres. Lotto officials say he bought an “Ace of Spades” ticket and revealed one of the top prizes in the game after scratching it.
saucemagazine.com

The queens of St. Louis soul food

Tour St. Louis’ soul food scene with these Readers’ Choice Favorite Soul Food winners. Just a few hundred yards from Grand Center Arts District, Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust earned a national audience via a reality TV show following the fortunes of the Montgomery family and its matriarch, singer-turned-restaurateur Miss Robbie. The restaurant has become a local soul food institution, with frequently long lines attesting to its popularity. Order meat or fish and two or three sides from a menu of rotating daily specials – barbecue ribs and rib tips on Saturday, roast beef and huge turkey legs on Sunday – alongside staples like baked chicken and smothered pork steaks. No matter what day of the week you go, you’ll be eating hearty fare grounded squarely in the soul food canon like black eyed peas, mac ‘n’ cheese and okra. Don’t forget to order a slice of the peach or pear cobbler.
KMOV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returning to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be back in St. Louis this week. The hot dog-shaped vehicle will be parked outside the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood on Wednesday. Anyone can stop by take photos with the iconic vehicle from 9 am - 1 pm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
BET

St. Louis Monument Honors Black Americans Who Sued For Their Freedom

On Juneteenth in St. Louis, Missouri, the Freedom Suits Memorial was unveiled outside of the Civil Courts Building. The monument was erected in honor of Black people who sued for their freedom during slavery. The 14-foot bronze statue was created by sculptor Preston Jackson and includes the names of enslaved people. The Freedom Suits has a connection to Dredd Scott, who although taking his case before the U.S. Supreme Court was ultimately unsuccessful in suing for his freedom after the enslaver who held Scott died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy