ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

New Bonita ice cream shop scoops nostalgic Mexican flavors

By Roxana Becerril
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

If you have ever been to a park in Mexico — be it in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato or Guadalajara, Jalisco — you know the space is home to local vendors with wooden carts.

Some carry esquites topped with mayo and powdered cheese. Others hold fresh fruit, watermelon, mango and more, often sprinkled with drops of lime juice and chili powder.

On hot summer days, one type of cart is especially greeted by the public. The category: nieves de garrafa (churned ice cream made in a pot). A staple in Mexican cuisine, what sets this type of artisanal ice cream apart from the rest is the process in which it is made.

Taking a wooden tub with ice cubes and salt as a base, dedicated ice cream makers place a metal bin inside where ingredients are mixed by hand for almost an hour until they are crystallized into a frozen treat. A true Mexican culinary gem boasted by people of Latin origins for the labor and flavor behind it.

Now, San Diegans will not have to travel far to satisfy their nieve de garrafa cravings.

Instead of going to Jalisco, they can go to Bonita, where Sadie’s Hand Crafted Mexican Ice Cream offers a rainbow of flavors of the Mexican-inspired ice cream.

Named after his 10-year-old daughter for their shared love of dining and cooking, this new project in April by San Diego restaurateur Emilio Tamez.

He has three other daughters, but he says Sadie is the one who wants to be a chef when she grows up. The logo for his shop was inspired by the silhouette of Sadie’s side profile, making the hair bows “she wears every day at the breakfast table” a key detail in the bubble gum pink design.

“She has a unique personality, and she loves to eat,” Tamez said about Sadie. “We could eat all over the world. We both love food.”

Tamez is also the parent of a taco shop called Taquería Revolución, which has two locations in San Diego. Sadie’s is neighbors with the Bonita location, right off the I-805 near Westfield Plaza Bonita.

He says the inspiration behind Sadie’s is like Revolución’s. He saw a lack of authentic Mexican food — in this case, ice cream — and decided to do something “different.”

“There wasn’t a good place for Mexican ice cream,” Tamez said. “I wanted something that us Mexicans could feel proud of, for representing this type of Mexican ice cream.”

With the help of design firm PGAL (Juniper and Ivy), Tamez transformed the space into an ice cream wonderland splattered in hues of dripping colors and a handful of metal tubs with about 10 different flavors.

As a Mexican American who grew up in San Diego but has roots in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Tamez combined his travels across Mexico and experience as an American businessman to provide a space where locals can indulge in this dessert without having to go too far.

When he was a school student, Tamez spent a year traveling in Mexico, visiting small towns where nieves de garrafa triumphed over other desserts. He says he met with chefs in the country, including ordinary street vendors with decades worth of experience making this ice cream to create his own recipes for Sadie’s.

From the flavors he came up with, the following three are among his customers’ favorites: Beso de Ángel (a trail mix-like flavor with nuts, fruit, cherries and marshmallows), Chocolate Abuelita (using the namesake and loved brand of Mexican hot chocolate) and Café de Olla (inspired by the Mexican coffee prepared with cinnamon and piloncillo).

A unique ice cream sandwich using Randy’s Donuts is on the menu as well, a preview of Tamez’s upcoming project after having acquired the franchise and planning the opening of the first Randy’s location in San Diego later this year.

While vegan and gluten-free options are also available, its flavors like those above that transport you to a warm place in Mexico where the taste of sweet, ice cold, traditional Mexican ingredients melt on your tongue.

Sadie's

Address: 3001 Bonita Road, Chula Vista

Instagram: @sadieshandcrafted

Becerril is a freelance writer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Once Popular Restaurant Closes After 15 Years

The once popular restaurant chain has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Even the most popular of restaurants can wither away, no matter how prominent it once was. There are restaurant chains around the country that have closed up shop, despite playing important roles in the development of local cuisines. Howard Johnson’s restaurants once spread throughout the United States, but after almost 100 years of business, the final location shut down in Lake George earlier this year (according to the New England Historical Society). A similar fate looks to surround a local restaurant, as the regional chain continues to trim away dead restaurants.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican People#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Stall Info#Cream Cheese#Ice Cubes#Mexican American#Food Drink#Restaurants#New Bonita#Guanajuato#Latin#San Diegans#Nieve De Garrafa
osidenews.com

San Marcos couple bring new take on canned cocktails

San Marcos CA— Melograno Cocktails, founded in 2021 by San Marcos husband-and-wife team Reza and Shiva Mortazavi, is bringing to the market a worldly and elegant take on canned cocktails. The Mortazavis were inspired and influenced by the current trending industry to create a product they have yet to...
SAN MARCOS, CA
momswhothink.com

8 Awesome Day Trips From San Diego

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Missing children in Baja California

Families in Baja California form their own search groups to find missing children. Meanwhile, monkeypox cases are growing nationwide, but remain low in San Diego County. Plus, the city of San Diego has a new street vendor ordinance in place.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Oceanside’s Banana Dang Coffee is a vibe

Where: Banana Dang Coffee, 115 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA, 92054. Open: Daily 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. What: Super Monkey Blend batch brew (Colombia + Guatemala) Price: $2.85 (with the bring your own cup discount) What I’m listening to: Wolf Parade, “I’ll Believe in Anything”
OCEANSIDE, CA
Greater Milwaukee Today

7 things to know about San Diego’s stunning new music venue

This just in: San Diego does things differently than Los Angeles. Its downtown sits at water’s edge. It neighbors a foreign country. Its people support fewer major sports teams (one versus nine, countywide) and more military bases (nine versus three). And instead of tucking its sleek new outdoor music...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox40

Pregnant sea lion found on resort golf course miles from shore

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A “very pregnant” sea lion crashed an upscale San Diego County golf course Thursday afternoon, presenting a unique challenge for rescuers who eventually ushered it back to sea. Workers at Omni La Costa Resort first spotted the animal on the green Thursday morning. That’s...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
News 8 KFMB

Timeline emerges in death of San Diego mother found in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO — A timeline is emerging in the death of Racquel Sabean, a San Diego woman who was found murdered last month in Tijuana, as the FBI continues to search for her fugitive boyfriend, Tyler Adams, on this side of the border. November 15, 2012:. Adams was sentenced...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Pride Parade

The annual San Diego Pride Parade is the largest single-day civic event in the region and is among the largest Prides in the United States, attracting over 300,000 people. Cheer on colorful floats & parade participants as we celebrate and honor the LGBTQ community at the San Diego Pride Parade in Hillcrest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Brawl at the Border South of San Diego

Witnesses captured on camera over the weekend a large fight that came to blows amid long lines at the border south of San Diego. Several videos shared on social media show a group of people fighting in the line to enter the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Sunday. The video shows a group of people fighting as other drivers scream and honk in the background.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

CBX Opens New $100M Passenger Facility

A new, privately owned screening facility recently opened at the General Abelardo L. Rodriguez Airport (also known as the Tijuana International Airport) has major cross-border significance, local leaders say. The $100 million, 430,000-square-foot passenger processing facility using the Cross Border Xpress (CBX) bridge will reduce Cross Border Xpress' passenger wait...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
68K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy